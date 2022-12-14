GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to flip 1.2400 into support to extend rally

GBP/USD capitalized on the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar and closed in positive territory for the fifth straight trading day on Tuesday. The pair seems to have lost its bullish momentum early Wednesday as market participants gear up for the US Federal Reserve's policy decisions.

The US Dollar Index slumped to its lowest level since late June below 104.00 on Tuesday after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 7.1% in November from 7.7% in October. The Core CPI, which strips volatile food and energy prices, fell to 6% in the same period, compared to the market expectation of 6.1%. Read more...

GBP/USD: The 1.25 level is the new year-end target – Credit Suisse

Economists at Credit Suisse remain unconvinced by the BoE’s willingness to stick to a truly hawkish stance. This, therefore, limits GBP/USD gains to at best matching EUR, with 1.2500 as the new year-end target.

“We expect a 2-5-2 vote in favour of a 50 bps rate hike. We still see a terminal rate of 4.50% in mid-2023, modestly below current market pricing just below 4.70% in Sep ‘23.”

“We have stuck to a view that EUR/GBP will largely gravitate in or around a 0.8600-0.8800 range, being unconvinced by the BoE’s willingness to stick to a truly hawkish stance given ongoing growth risks. This, therefore, limits GBP/USD gains to at best matching EUR, suggesting that the 1.2600 level should be as far as Cable can rally this year at a stretch, with 1.2500 as our new year-end target.” Read more...

GBP/USD to retest the 1.2450/60 zone and extend towards 1.26/1.27 – Scotiabank

Cable remains firmafter having reached a fresh multi-month high of 1.2443 on Tuesday. Economists at Scotiabank expect the GBP/USD pair to attack the 1.2450/60 area.

“Cable is well-supported against rising, short-term trend support off the early Nov low at 1.2320 intraday.”

“The GBP appears to be consolidating ahead of another push higher to retest the 1.2450/60 zone (61.8% of the 2022 decline) and extend towards 1.26/1.27.” Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.2377
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.2359
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.209
Daily SMA50 1.1668
Daily SMA100 1.1673
Daily SMA200 1.2113
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2444
Previous Daily Low 1.2248
Previous Weekly High 1.2345
Previous Weekly Low 1.2107
Previous Monthly High 1.2154
Previous Monthly Low 1.1147
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2323
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2256
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2154
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.206
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2453
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2546
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2649

 

 

