Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tests weekly R2 [Video]

GBP/USD holds near 6-week high; indicators are mixed [Video]

GBPUSD continues to rise above the Ichimoku cloud and the short-term SMAs, remaining near the six-week high of 1.2770, achieved earlier today. According to the RSI, positive momentum could push for further gains in the short-term as the indicator picks up steam above its 50 level. However, the MACD is flattening near its trigger line and negative corrections cannot be excluded. Read More...

GBP/USD analysis: Tests weekly R2

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate tested the resistance level—the weekly R2 at 1.2758. During Friday morning, the rate continued to test the given resistance.

Given that the currency pair is supported by the 55-hour SMA and the monthly R1 at 1.2727, it is likely that some upside potential could prevail in the market, and the pair could breach the medium-term ascending channel north. Read More...

GBP/USD eases from multi-week tops, flat-lined around 1.2730-35 region

The GBP/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the trading action on Friday and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, below mid-1.2700s.

Renewed worries about a no-deal Brexit failed to assist the pair to capitalize on its overnight bounce of around 85-90 and a subsequent move to the highest level since June 10. Bulls even shrugged off Friday's upbeat UK macro data – monthly Retail Sales and flash UK PMI prints. Read More...