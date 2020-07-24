Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tests weekly R2 [Video]

GBP/USD holds near 6-week high; indicators are mixed [Video]
GBPUSD continues to rise above the Ichimoku cloud and the short-term SMAs, remaining near the six-week high of 1.2770, achieved earlier today. According to the RSI, positive momentum could push for further gains in the short-term as the indicator picks up steam above its 50 level. However, the MACD is flattening near its trigger line and negative corrections cannot be excluded. Read More...
GBP/USD analysis: Tests weekly R2
Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate tested the resistance level—the weekly R2 at 1.2758. During Friday morning, the rate continued to test the given resistance.
Given that the currency pair is supported by the 55-hour SMA and the monthly R1 at 1.2727, it is likely that some upside potential could prevail in the market, and the pair could breach the medium-term ascending channel north. Read More...
GBP/USD eases from multi-week tops, flat-lined around 1.2730-35 region
The GBP/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the trading action on Friday and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, below mid-1.2700s.
Renewed worries about a no-deal Brexit failed to assist the pair to capitalize on its overnight bounce of around 85-90 and a subsequent move to the highest level since June 10. Bulls even shrugged off Friday's upbeat UK macro data – monthly Retail Sales and flash UK PMI prints. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2743
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2551
|Daily SMA50
|1.2485
|Daily SMA100
|1.2415
|Daily SMA200
|1.2703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.276
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2673
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2666
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.248
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2706
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2689
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2603
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2812
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2863
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
