Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tests support levels

GBP/USD outlook: Risk aversion and UK data miss push sterling lower after four-day rally

Fresh risk aversion, combined with weaker than expected UK data, pushed sterling nearly 0.5% down in European trading on Wednesday.

Strong rebound in past four days lost steam at initial barrier at 1.3641 (Aug 20 low) and ahead of 1.3662 pivot (daily Kijun-sen/50% retracement of 1.3912/1.3412 descend), with reversal pattern forming on daily chart and generating strong bearish signal. Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Tests support levels

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate declined on Wednesday morning below the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages. The rate was testing the support zone of the 1.3575/1.3595 levels.

If the rate continues to decline, it could find support in the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3563 and the 100-hour simple moving average at 1.3553. A passing below the technical levels would leave the GBP/USD with no additional technical support as low as the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3397. However, round exchange rate levels would highly likely impact the pair. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Boris and technicals are no match for King Dollar, plenty of room to fall

"People have been worrying about inflation for a very long time. I’m looking at robust economic growth" – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's positive twist on Britain's current woes has failed to boost sterling. British gas prices have soared by 40% to record highs, squeezing UK consumers and sending the pound tumbling.

Johnson is set to give his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference later in the day and paint a rosy picture of post-Brexit Britain. He wants the country to get used to living without significant EU migration in the long run. In the short run, that means managing without much-needed lorry drivers to bring fuel to petrol stations. That crisis is still going on. Read more...