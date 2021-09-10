Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tests September high

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls hold grip despite weak GDP and pressure key 1.39 resistance zone

Cable extends strong advance into the second straight day as bulls ignored weak July GDP data but remain underpinned by weaker dollar and BOE’s 4-4 split on possible rate hike, ahead of central bank’s Sep 23 policy meeting. The action was also supported by Wednesday’s Hammer candle which signaled reversal and Thursday’s bullish signal on close above 200DMA (1.3822), while long tail of this week’s candle adds to positive signals.

Bulls pressure key barriers at 1.3900 zone (Fibo 76.4% of 1.3983/1.3601 at 1.3893; daily cloud top at 1.3910 and 100DMA at 1.3915), with sustained break here to open way towards next key levels at 1.3983/1.4000 (July 30 peak/psychological). Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Tests September high

The GBP/USD passed all technical resistance levels up to the September high level zone. On Friday morning, the rate was testing the resistance of the zone. Future forecasts depended on whether the resistance holds.

In the case that the September high zone holds, a potential decline wouldaim at the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3833. Below the pivot point, the pair could find support in the combination of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 1.3810. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Consolidating gains ahead of 1.3900

The GBP/USD pair retains its latest gains and trades near a weekly high of 1.3884 set on Friday. The American dollar remains pressured, despite US government bond yields have recovered from Thursday’s plunge, with that on the 10-year Treasury note currently around 1.32%. The better performance of equities provides additional support to the pair.

The pound advanced despite mixed UK data. The July Total Trade Balance posted a deficit of £-3.117 billion, worse than the previous £-2.514 billion. The monthly Gross Domestic Product post a modest 0.1% advance, well below the previous 1% and the expected 0.6%. On a positive note, Industrial Production was up 3.8% YoY and 1.2% MoM, better than anticipated. Read more...