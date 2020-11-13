Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Tests 55 – and 100-hour SMAs

GBP/USD Forecast: Boris' political troubles ruin an otherwise shiny sterling outlook
"We are witnessing the end of hope in Boris as a second-term PM" – a comment from an unnamed Conservative MP reflects the gloomy mood as infighting around Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues. Dominic Cummings, the controversial senior adviser – and architect of the Vote Leave campaign – is on his way out.
The government has come under growing criticism for its handling of the coronavirus crisis – especially the belated announcement of a second nationwide lockdown. Under Keir Starmer, the opposition Labour Party has been more effective at tapping into public anger, and knives are out also among Tories. The recent rows in 10 Downing Street may weigh on sterling. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Tests 55– and 100-hour SMAs
On Thursday, the GBP/USD exchange rate declined to the 200-hour SMA near 1.3120. During today's morning, the rate reversed north.
It is likely that the currency pair could be pushed down by the 55– and 100-hour moving averages near 1.3200. In this case the pair could target the weekly PP located at 1.3062. However, if the 200-hour SMA holds, the exchange rate could reverse north and try to exceed the predetermined resistance. Read more...
GBP/USD forecast to keep the 1.3000-1.3250 range – UOB
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward momentum has more or less dissipated and the current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase’. However, instead of consolidating, GBP plummeted to an overnight low of1.3108 before closing on a weak note (1.3124, -0.75%). While the rapid and sharp drop appears to be overdone, there is room for GBP to dip to 1.3080 first before the current weakness should stabilize. The next support at 1.3040 is likely out of reach. Resistance is at 1.3150 followed by 1.3180.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “After GBP surged earlier this week, we indicated on Wednesday (11 Nov, spot at 1.3265) that ‘further GBP strength appears likely even though it is a bit too soon to expect a move to the year-to-date high at 1.3481’. We added, ‘on a shorter-term note, 1.3380 and 1.3420 are already quite strong resistance levels’. That said, we did not quite expect the sharp drop yesterday (12 Nov) that took out our ‘strong support’ level of 1.3120 (low of 1.3108). Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3165
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.3121
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3049
|Daily SMA50
|1.297
|Daily SMA100
|1.2932
|Daily SMA200
|1.2711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3228
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3107
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3153
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3182
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3076
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.303
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2954
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3197
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3319
