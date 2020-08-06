Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tests 1.3180 level [Video]

GBP/USD: Sterling likes the BoE update [Video]

The initial market assessment is that sterling likes the Bank of England update. Seeing that “other tools are available” aside from negative interest rates is a boost. The chart of Cable shows that the market has begun to drive higher again. Around the turn of the weekend, there were three distinctly uncertain candlesticks, but yesterday’s gain of over +50 pips and further moves higher on the Bank of England early this morning, is now breaking the market above 1.3170 and eyeing the old key 1.3200 resistance. Momentum indicators are swinging higher once more in still strongly positive configuration. Read More...

GBP/USD analysis: Tests 1.3180 level

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate raised to the 1.3160 level. During Thursday morning, the rate was testing the 1.3180 mark.

It is likely that some upside potential could prevail in the market, and the currency pair could try to exceed the resistance area formed by the 2020 high and the weekly R1 in the 1.3213/1.3244 range.

If the predetermined resistance holds, it is likely that a reversal south could follow. In this case the exchange rate could gain support from the 55– and 100-hour SMAs near 1.3100. Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Eyeing 1.32 as Bailey balks at negative rates, dollar weakness set to resume

Not ruling out, but not now – the negative message on sub-zero borrowing costs is boosting the pound. Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, has told reporters not to think that the BOE is about to use negative rates, following other positive developments in the bank's "Super Thursday."

The BOE reduced its contraction forecast for 2020 to -9.5% from 14% beforehand and also noted that high-frequency indicators are pointing to robust spending. While the bank refrained from hinting about new bond-buying and repeated that risks are skewed tot he downside, Bailey and his colleagues are seeing the glass half full. Read More...