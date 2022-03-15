Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD technicals reveal lack of recovery momentum [Video]

GBP/USD holds near 16-month low of 1.3000 [Video]

GBPUSD is posting a selling interest move, testing the 1.3000 psychological level, which is a fresh 16-month low. The RSI indicator is pointing upwards in the oversold zone, while the stochastic oscillator created a bullish crossover within its %K and %D lines below the 20 level. Both are suggesting that the bearish mode has come to an end and the next move may be to the upside.

If the price recovers and returns above the 1.3080 resistance, the next target could be the 1.3270 resistance and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3295. Surpassing these lines, the 40-day SMA at 1.3410 and the 1.3485 may act as crucial restrictive levels for the bulls. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Technicals reveal lack of recovery momentum

GBP/USD has staged a rebound after having tested 1.3000 support but has struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. The pair clings to modest daily gains below 1.3050 in the early European session but the negative shift witnessed in market mood is making it difficult for the British pound to continue to gather strength against the greenback.

Late Monday, the Ukrainian presidential adviser said that they were hoping to reach a peace deal with Russia by May at the latest. Although this development revived hopes for a de-escalation of the conflict, the adviser noted early Tuesday that there would either be an agreement or Russia would "go on the offensive." Read more...

GBP/USD: Sellers to take action on a drop below 1.30

GBP/USD has struggled to extend rebound beyond 1.3050. As FXstreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, technicals reveal a lack of recovery momentum.

“The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart stays near 40 and GBP/USD continues to trade below the 20-period SMA, suggesting that buyers are yet to control the pair's action.”

“1.3000 (psychological level, static level) aligns as significant support and additional losses toward 1.2920 (static level) could be witnessed in case this level turns into resistance.” Read more...