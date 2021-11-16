Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD technicals point to additional recovery gains [Video]

GBP/USD pulls back off 11-month low, remains in descending channel [Video]
GBPUSD bounced off the 11-month low of 1.3350, holding in a long-term descending channel. Technically, the RSI is rising in the negative region, while the %K line and the %D line of the stochastic oscillator posted a bullish crossover in the bearish area. However, the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) created negative cross in the short-term. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Technicals point to additional recovery gains
GBP/USD has regained its traction early Tuesday and the technical developments suggest that the pair could extend its recovery unless fundamental drivers hurt the British pound. Although GBP/USD closed virtually unchanged on Monday, the fact that the pair's losses were limited in the face of broad-based USD strength highlighted the pound's resilience at the start of the week.
Some inspiring Brexit headlines seem to have helped GBP/USD shake of the bearish pressure. European Commission Vice President Maros Šefčovič said on Monday that the latest talks with UK Brexit Minister Lord David Frost were much better than the ones they had last week. Additionally, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted that an agreement with the EU was possible and added that they hope to reach a "negotiated settlement" on the Northern Ireland protocol. Read more ...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Intraday rally falters near descending trend-line/200-hour SMA confluence
The GBP/USD pair shot to four-day highs in reaction to upbeat UK employment details, albeit retreated a few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading around mid-1.3400s, still up over 0.30% for the day.
The latest UK jobs report supported the case for an immediate 15bps rate hike by the Bank of England in December and provided lifted the British pound. That said, sustained US dollar buying capped gains for the GBP/USD pair amid worries that Britain will trigger Article 16 and suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3443
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1.3406
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.363
|Daily SMA50
|1.3659
|Daily SMA100
|1.3733
|Daily SMA200
|1.3842
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.345
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3403
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3607
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3353
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3421
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3432
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.339
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3374
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3436
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3482
