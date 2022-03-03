Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD technical outlook favors bears despite Wednesday's

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3385. Although cable met renewed selling at 1.3339 in Asia n fell marginally below last week's 1.3273 low to a fresh 2-month trough of 1.32 72 in Europe, active buying in sterling helped price rally to 1.3407 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Technical outlook favors bears despite Wednesday's rebound
The British pound has capitalized on risk flows late Wednesday and the GBP/USD has managed to close in the positive territory. The souring market mood on Thursday is not allowing the pair to build on Wednesday's gains and the technical outlook shows that buyers are struggling to retain control of the action.
FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks on the Fed's policy outlook during the American trading hours on Wednesday helped the greenback preserve its strength against its major rivals. Powell left the door open for a 50 basis points rate hike in the near future if the initial series of rate increases fail to help them battle inflation. Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, Powell noted that the impact on the US economy was expected to be small but acknowledged it was also creating uncertainty on the outlook. Read more...
GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.3400 mark, focus remains on Russia-Ukraine conflict
The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive through the early part of the European session and was last seen trading near the daily low, around the 1.3380 region.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound of over 130 pips from the 1.3270 area, or the fresh YTD low and edged lower on Thursday amid modest US dollar strength. Concerns about the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued underpinning the greenback's safe-haven status and acted as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3386
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3519
|Daily SMA50
|1.3527
|Daily SMA100
|1.3495
|Daily SMA200
|1.3662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3404
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3638
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3273
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3353
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3322
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3313
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3182
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.349
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3577
