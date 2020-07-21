Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD targeting 1.2815? [Video]

GBP/USD gets bullish vibes within range [Video]
GBPUSD has been consolidating between the 20- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) for more than a week, but the pair is now looking ready for a bullish breakout above the latter. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Targeting 1.2815? Why trouncing the triple top has a solid foundation, more gains eyed
Pay rise – around 900,000 British public sector workers in education and health will receive a boost to their salaries. The increases are minor, around 3% on average, but the pound has other reasons to rise.
The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca announced that the Phase 1/2 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate proved safe and effective, providing hope for administering immunization to Brits and others within a year. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Stage seems set for a possible move towards 1.2800 mark
The GBP/USD pair caught some aggressive bids on the first day of a new trading week and rallied around 150 pips from the Asian session swing lows, around the 1.2520-15. In the absence of any negative Brexit-related headlines, the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors driving the pair higher. The continuous surge in coronavirus infections in the US fueled concerns that the economic recovery will take much longer than initially expected kept the USD bulls on the defensive.
This comes amid the latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, which remained supportive of the goodish bounce in the equity markets and further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status. Oxford University said on Monday that early-stage human trials for its vaccine for the highly contagious disease – co-development with AstraZeneca – showed positive results. The pair jumped back above the very important 200-day SMA and the subsequent momentum took along some short-term trading stops placed near the 1.2625 region. Read More...
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.