Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD targeting 1.2815? [Video]

GBP/USD gets bullish vibes within range [Video]

GBPUSD has been consolidating between the 20- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) for more than a week, but the pair is now looking ready for a bullish breakout above the latter.

GBP/USD Forecast: Targeting 1.2815? Why trouncing the triple top has a solid foundation, more gains eyed

Pay rise – around 900,000 British public sector workers in education and health will receive a boost to their salaries. The increases are minor, around 3% on average, but the pound has other reasons to rise.

The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca announced that the Phase 1/2 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate proved safe and effective, providing hope for administering immunization to Brits and others within a year.

GBP/USD Forecast: Stage seems set for a possible move towards 1.2800 mark

The GBP/USD pair caught some aggressive bids on the first day of a new trading week and rallied around 150 pips from the Asian session swing lows, around the 1.2520-15. In the absence of any negative Brexit-related headlines, the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors driving the pair higher. The continuous surge in coronavirus infections in the US fueled concerns that the economic recovery will take much longer than initially expected kept the USD bulls on the defensive.

This comes amid the latest optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, which remained supportive of the goodish bounce in the equity markets and further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status. Oxford University said on Monday that early-stage human trials for its vaccine for the highly contagious disease – co-development with AstraZeneca – showed positive results. The pair jumped back above the very important 200-day SMA and the subsequent momentum took along some short-term trading stops placed near the 1.2625 region. Read More...