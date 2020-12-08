Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD takes a hit and fades from fresh 30½-month high

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls on the defensive ahead of pivotal Johnson-von der Leyen meeting

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound from the 1.3225 region, or over two-week lows and witnessed some fresh selling on Tuesday. The pair remained depressed through the first half of the European trading action and was pressured by persistent uncertainty over the outcome of a post-Brexit trade deal. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels in a last-ditch effort to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier said on Monday that significant differences remain open on the three key outstanding issues – level playing field, governance and fisheries.

Apart from Brexit doldrums, concerns about the continuous surge in new COVID-19 infections extended some support to the US dollar's relative safe-haven status. This was further cited as another factor that contributed to the weaker tone surrounding the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD technical analysis: Takes a hit and fades from fresh 30½-month high

GBPUSD hit a snag and is retreating from its freshly logged multi-month high of 1.3538, and is even back under the previous highs of 1.3514 and 1.3481. The falling red Tenkan-sen line is showing weakness in the positive drive, while the rising blue Kijun-sen line is backing an improving picture. Furthermore, the slight incline in the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), and the rising 50- and 100-day SMAs are protecting the positive structure.

Nonetheless, the short-term oscillators are leaning towards a deeper negative pullback in price. The MACD, in the positive region, has slid below its red signal line, while the RSI is falling in bullish territory. Moreover, the negatively charged stochastic oscillator, with a diving %K line, is promoting further negative price action. Read more...

GBP/USD flirts with session lows, depressed below mid-1.3300s

The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3330 region in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's solid intraday rebound from the 1.3225 region, or over two-week lows and met with some fresh supply during the early part of the trading action on Tuesday. As investors await fresh Brexit-related updates, a modest pickup in the US dollar demand was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...