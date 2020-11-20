Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD swings with Brexit headlines

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.3196 and 1.3312 are levels to watch out for in short-term
GBP/USD is currently trading unchanged on the day near 1.3245, having faced rejection above 1.33 twice in the past seven trading days. The stalled rally from Nov. 2 lows near 1.2850 will likely resume if the pair ends above 1.3312, invalidating the buyer fatigue signaled by the long upper wick attached to Wednesday's candle.
Alternatively, a close below 1.3196 would negate the buy-the-dip mentality sentiment signaled by Thursday's long-tailed candle and open the doors to deeper declines. The immediate support is located at 1.3105 (Nov. 13 low) followed by the Nov. 2 low of 1.2854.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Prints ascending triangle on 4H, 1.3310/15 guards immediate upside
The GBP/USD pair fell during Asian trading hours, weighed by a dismal market mood and market talks, indicating that some EU leaders are pushing the European Commission to publish Brexit no-deal plans. Sources suggested that a deal must be clinched this weekend at the latest. The pair bounced from a daily low at 1.3204 following news that EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier canceled next week´s briefings to EU leaders, somehow suggesting that a trade deal may be closer. Nevertheless, it is pure speculation, although enough to push the pair towards the 1.3260 price zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
