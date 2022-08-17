GBP/USD Forecast: Pound looks indecisive after hot UK inflation data
GBP/USD has failed to capitalize on hot UK inflation data early Wednesday and declined below 1.2100 before staging a rebound. The near-term technical outlook paints a mixed picture as the pair trades between key levels.
The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday that inflation in the UK, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), jumped to 10.1% in July from 9.4% in June. Additionally, the Core CPI, which strips volatile food and energy prices, rose to 6.2% from 5.8%. Although both of these readings came in above market expectations, the British pound struggled to find demand. The rising cost of living in the UK and the prospects for higher energy prices could hurt consumer activity in the UK and make it difficult for the Bank of England (BOE) to stay on an aggressive tightening path. Read more...
GBP/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, steadies near 1.2100 ahead of FOMC minutes
The GBP/USD pair retreats a few pips from the early European session high and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below the 1.2100 mark.
The British pound did get a minor boost after the UK Office for National Statistics reported that the headline CPI accelerated to the highest level since 1982 and rose 10.1% YoY in July. The reading was well above the 9.4% recorded in June and 9.8% estimated, lifting bets for another rate hike by the Bank of England. The GBP/USD pair, however, struggles to capitalize on the modest intraday uptick and meets with some selling in the vicinity of the 1.2200 round figure. Read more...
GBP/USD to trade below 1.20 into year-end – Scotiabank
In the UK, the cost-of-living crisis and sluggish growth may impede the Bank of England’s ability to confront soaring inflation and satisfy market expectations for tighter policy. This will weigh on the pound broadly, in the view of economists at Scotiabank.
“Sterling’s outlook is negative and sentiment and positioning remain appropriately bearish.”
“The BoE is likely to tighten policy again in September (50 bps) to curb surging inflation but weak growth prospects and the growing cost-of-living crisis as UK households face further, significant increases in energy costs in the coming months, suggest that there is only so much the economy can bear.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.207
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2109
|Daily SMA50
|1.2119
|Daily SMA100
|1.2405
|Daily SMA200
|1.2898
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2118
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2008
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2277
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2048
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2029
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1963
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1919
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2139
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2249
