Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD surrenders modest intraday gains

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound rally loses steam as UK Omicron situation gets worse

Following last week's decisive advance, GBP/USD has started the new week under modest bearish pressure as buyers seem to have moved to the sidelines ahead of the New Year holiday. Although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out additional coronavirus-related restrictions at least until the first week of 2022, investors grow increasingly concerned as infections rise at an unprecedented pace.

On Saturday, the UK reported 122,186 new daily COVID cases, confirming the highly transmissible nature of the Omicron variant. On a positive note, the research shows that the hospitalization rate is still much lower than the Delta variant but market participants are likely to remain cautious. Read more...

GBP/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, holds steady below 1.3400 mark

The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed an early European session uptick and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below the 1.3400 mark.

The British pound has been one of the top performers over the past one week or so amid more positive news concerning the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. In fact, reports suggested the new strain may be less severe than the previous Delta variant. Adding to this, a UK study indicated that Omicron infections are less likely to lead to hospitalization. This comes on the back of a surprise rate hike by the Bank of England, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD: Stubborn resistance at 1.3440 caps the rally

GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum following last week's climb. Strong resistance seems to have formed at 1.3440, therefore, further gains are not expected while the cable trades below this level.

“In case profit-taking comes into play and starts weighing on stocks, we could see GBP/USD starting to edge lower amid renewed greenback strength.” Read more...