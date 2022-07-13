GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers return as pound fails to capitalize on upbeat data
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having climbed toward the 1.1950 area in the early European session on Wednesday. The pair stays under modest bearish pressure amid risk aversion and the short-term technical outlook shows that buyers remain reluctant to commit to a steady recovery.
The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday that the UK economy expanded by 0.5% on a monthly basis in May. This print followed April's contraction of 0.3% and surpassed the market expectation of 0%. Additionally, Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production grew by 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively, with both of those prints coming in stronger than analysts' estimates. Nevertheless, the positive impact of these data on the British pound remained short-lived and the UK's FTSE 100 Index fell nearly 1% at the opening on Wednesday. Read more...
GBP/USD surrenders its modest intraday gains, flat-lined below 1.1900 ahead of US CPI
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move and attracted fresh sellers near the 1.1935 region on Wednesday. The pair surrendered its early gains and retreated to the lower end of the daily range, around the 1.1885-1.1880 zone during the first half of the European session.
The British pound drew support from upbeat UK macro data, which validated market bets for a 50 bps rate hike by the Bank of England in August. In fact, the UK Office for National Statistics that the economy recorded a growth of 0.5% in May as against a flat reading expected. This was accompanied by stronger data from the UK industrial sector, though the initial market reaction turned out to be short-lived. Breaking: Read more...
GBP/USD jumps after UK GDP beats estimates with 0.5% in May
The UK GDP monthly release showed that the economy rebounded firmly in May, arriving at 0.5% vs. 0% expectations and -0.3% previous.
Meanwhile, the Index of services (May) came in at 0.1% 3M/3M vs. -0.6% estimate and 0.2% prior.
Economists had predicted zero growth in May from April.
Health services were a major driver of growth, citing "a large rise in GP appointments".
“Road hauliers also had a busy month, while travel agencies fared well with pent-up demand for holidays.”
The Cable catches a fresh bid and jumps back towards 1.1950 on stronger-than-expected UK growth numbers. The spot is adding 0.29% on the day. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1867
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.1887
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2139
|Daily SMA50
|1.2318
|Daily SMA100
|1.2691
|Daily SMA200
|1.3098
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1916
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1807
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2165
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1876
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1849
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1824
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1715
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1933
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1979
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2042
