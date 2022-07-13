GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers return as pound fails to capitalize on upbeat data

GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having climbed toward the 1.1950 area in the early European session on Wednesday. The pair stays under modest bearish pressure amid risk aversion and the short-term technical outlook shows that buyers remain reluctant to commit to a steady recovery.

The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday that the UK economy expanded by 0.5% on a monthly basis in May. This print followed April's contraction of 0.3% and surpassed the market expectation of 0%. Additionally, Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production grew by 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively, with both of those prints coming in stronger than analysts' estimates. Nevertheless, the positive impact of these data on the British pound remained short-lived and the UK's FTSE 100 Index fell nearly 1% at the opening on Wednesday.

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move and attracted fresh sellers near the 1.1935 region on Wednesday. The pair surrendered its early gains and retreated to the lower end of the daily range, around the 1.1885-1.1880 zone during the first half of the European session.

The British pound drew support from upbeat UK macro data, which validated market bets for a 50 bps rate hike by the Bank of England in August. In fact, the UK Office for National Statistics that the economy recorded a growth of 0.5% in May as against a flat reading expected. This was accompanied by stronger data from the UK industrial sector, though the initial market reaction turned out to be short-lived.

The Cable catches a fresh bid and jumps back towards 1.1950 on stronger-than-expected UK growth numbers. The spot is adding 0.29% on the day.