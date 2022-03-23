GBP/USD Forecast: Pound bulls back away on hot UK inflation
GBP/USD has reached its highest level in nearly three weeks at 1.3300 early Wednesday but has lost its bullish momentum after the UK data. As long as the pair manages to hold above 1.3250, buyers are likely to remain interested in the British pound.
The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment weighed on the greenback and allowed GBP/USD to gain traction on Tuesday. US stock index futures trade flat in the early European session on Wednesday, pointing to a neutral market mood so far on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet near 98.50 after posting small losses on Tuesday. Read more...
GBP/USD surrenders intraday gains, flat-lined above mid-1.3200s post-UK CPI
The GBP/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday gains to the two-and-half-week high and retreated closer to the daily low. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3265-1.3260 region, nearly unchanged for the day and had a rather muted reaction to the UK consumer inflation figures.
The pair built on the previous day's breakout momentum through the top boundary of a multi-day-old trading range resistance and gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday. The prevalent risk-on mood continued acting as a headwind for the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, extended some support to the GBP/USD pair. The intraday uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction and faltered just ahead of the 1.3200 mark. Read more...
GBP/USD flirts with daily low, just above 1.3200 mark ahead of Fed's Powell/BoE's Bailey
The GBP/USD pair edged lower through the first half of the European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 1.3215 region in the last hour.
The pair witnessed an intraday turnaround from the 1.3200 neighbourhood, or a two-and-half-week high touched earlier this Wednesday and has now eroded a part of the previous day's strong gains. The fact that the Bank of England had softened its language around the need for future rate hikes at the last week's meeting turned out to be a key factor that acted as a headwind for the British pound. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3197
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|1.3263
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3227
|Daily SMA50
|1.3426
|Daily SMA100
|1.3412
|Daily SMA200
|1.3592
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3274
|Previous Daily Low
|1.312
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3211
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3179
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3164
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.301
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3318
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3372
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3471
