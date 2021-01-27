Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD surrenders early gains to fresh multi-year tops

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling may surge to 1.38 with a push from Powell
The UK has surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths – but has also vaccinated over 10% of the population with at least one shot. Investors have been focusing on the latter figure and pushing the pound higher, especially as the EU is battling AstraZeneca around doses supplies.
Apart from proceeding at full speed on the inoculation front, Britain's caseload is also falling, providing hope that the lockdown is removed sooner rather than later. Wednesday's publication of upbeat jobs figures – the Unemployment Rate remains depressed at 5% – is also supporting sterling. Read more...
GBP/USD surrenders early gains to fresh multi-year tops, retreats to 1.3730 area
The GBP/USD pair faded an early European session spike to fresh 32-month tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.3730 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
The pair built on the overnight strong rally of around 135 pips from the vicinity of the 1.3600 mark and gained some follow-through traction through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The momentum pushed the GBP/USD pair to the highest level since May 2018, around the 1.3755-60 region, though lacked any strong follow-through buying. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3732
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.374
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3635
|Daily SMA50
|1.3492
|Daily SMA100
|1.3233
|Daily SMA200
|1.2956
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3745
|Previous Daily Low
|1.361
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3651
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3516
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3921
GBP/USD outlook: Expected dovish stance from Fed could lift cable for clear break of 1.37 zone
Cable rose to new 32-month high in early Wednesday's trading, extending Tuesday's 0.5% advance on revived risk mode.
Fresh strength broke above last week's new high at 1.3745 and eyes targets at 1.3772 (May 2018 high) and 1.3800 (round-figure), but more evidence is required to confirm final break above 1.37 zone after several failures.
Daily technical studies support the action as moving averages are in full bullish setup and positive momentum is rising. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.21 on dovish ECB comments
EUR/USD has been extending its decline after ECB member Knot said that the bank may counter euro appreciation. Tension is mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve, which is set to leave rates unchanged but hint of the next moves. US Durables Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.37 ahead of the Fed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.37, off the recent multi-year high. The UK's vaccine campaign continues at full speed, but it is unclear if the lockdown will be easing. The Fed's first decision of 2021 is awaited.
Gamestop (GME): Should I buy or should I sell Gamestop now?
GME has overshadowed earnings reports from the likes of Microsoft on Tuesday and Apple on Wednesday. GME is the stock of 2021. Gamestop has been discussed repeatedly on CNBC, Bloomberg and even mainstream non -business news wires.
Bitcoin sifts grain from chaff ahead of trailblazing takeoff to $40,000
Cryptoassets across the board are stuck in red, unable to shake off the selling pressure. Moreover, some like Bitcoin have not recovered from last week's dips. Meanwhile, the week's pacemakers such as Ethereum and Uniswap seem to have slowed down their uptrends.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.