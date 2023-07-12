Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD surges to 15-month peak at 1.3000 amid easing US inflation

GBP/USD surges to 15-month peak at 1.3000 amid easing US inflation

GBP/USD advanced sharply and touched a new 15-month high at 1.3000 during the North American session as data revealed before Wall Street opened showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the US hitting its lowest level in two years, as inflation abates following 500 basis points of tightening. Hence, the GBP/USD is exchanging hands at 1.2989, gains 0.45%, after hitting a low of 1.2902. Read More...

GBP/USD Daily chart

Pound Sterling recovers swiftly as US CPI decelerates further

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has recovered its entire losses swiftly United States inflation data has decelerated further. The GBP/USD pair has picked immense strength as weak US inflation numbers might support a skip in the policy-tightening spell consecutively. Meanwhile, chances of a bulky interest rate hike from the Bank of England (BoE) have escalated, knowing the fact, that higher disposable income available to households will result in higher purchasing power, and eventually the overall demand will elevate further. Read More...
 

GBP/USD shifts its attention to the 1.3000 yardstick - UOB

There is scope for GBP/USD to revisit the key 1.3000 mark in the next few weeks, suggest, Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2988
Today Daily Change 0.0055
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 1.2933
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2748
Daily SMA50 1.2591
Daily SMA100 1.2429
Daily SMA200 1.2172
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2935
Previous Daily Low 1.2857
Previous Weekly High 1.285
Previous Weekly Low 1.2659
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2905
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2887
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2882
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2831
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2804
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.296
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2986
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3037

 

 

 
