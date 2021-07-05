Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD surges due to US data

GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3850 on coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD rises for the third consecutive day, recently picking up bids inside a 20-pips trading range to 1.3860, amid the early Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the cable justifies the latest coronavirus (COVID-19)-led activity restriction related news as well as the market’s risk-on mood.
Following UK PM Boris Johnson’s hawkish stint, backing no limits beyond July 19, Germany also welcomed British travelers, in addition to those from India, Russia and Portugal, in an attempt to ease the covid woes.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|
1.3855
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3831
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3972
|Daily SMA50
|1.4028
|Daily SMA100
|1.3951
|Daily SMA200
|1.365
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3845
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3732
|Previous Weekly High
|1.394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3732
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3775
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3647
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3874
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3987
GBP/USD analysis: Surges due to US data
On Friday, at 12:30 GMT, the US statisticians published monthly employment data, which caused a decline of the US Dollar. The initial decline was followed up by an extension of the fall of the value of the US Dollar. On the GBP/USD charts it resulted in a move upwards.
By the middle of Monday's trading hours, the rate had reached the resistance of the 1.3860 level, which was expected to be strengthened by the 200-hour simple moving average.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teases falling wedge confirmation above 1.1850
EUR/USD keeps Friday’s bounce off three-month low inside a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The currency major pair attacks the wedge’s resistance line near 1.1870.
GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3850 on coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD rises for the third consecutive day, recently picking up bids inside a 20-pips trading range to 1.3860, amid the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable justifies the latest coronavirus (COVID-19)-led activity restriction related news as well as the market’s risk-on mood.
Gold struggles on the way to $1,800, full markets, ISM Services PMI eyed
Gold recovery fades during the fifth day of trading after refreshing the multi-day low on June 29. That said, gold bulls take a breather around key technical levels surrounding $1,791, following an upside break of a short-term hurdle the previous day, amid an early Asian session on Tuesday.
EUR/USD: Teases falling wedge confirmation above 1.1850
EUR/USD keeps Friday’s bounce off three-month low inside a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The currency major pair attacks the wedge’s resistance line near 1.1870.
ETH discovers momentum, while BTC and XRP stuck in quicksand
BTC gains 1.66% this week but registers lowest weekly volume since the beginning of April. ETH logs a 17.05% gain this week, marking the best since the beginning of April. XRP jumps 7.28% this week, holds crucial $0.65 level.