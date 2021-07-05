Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD surges due to US data

GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3850 on coronavirus headlines

GBP/USD rises for the third consecutive day, recently picking up bids inside a 20-pips trading range to 1.3860, amid the early Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the cable justifies the latest coronavirus (COVID-19)-led activity restriction related news as well as the market’s risk-on mood.

Following UK PM Boris Johnson’s hawkish stint, backing no limits beyond July 19, Germany also welcomed British travelers, in addition to those from India, Russia and Portugal, in an attempt to ease the covid woes.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price

1.3855
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.3831
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3972
Daily SMA50 1.4028
Daily SMA100 1.3951
Daily SMA200 1.365
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3845
Previous Daily Low 1.3732
Previous Weekly High 1.394
Previous Weekly Low 1.3732
Previous Monthly High 1.4249
Previous Monthly Low 1.3787
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3775
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.376
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3689
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3647
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3874
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3916
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3987

 

GBP/USD analysis: Surges due to US data

On Friday, at 12:30 GMT, the US statisticians published monthly employment data, which caused a decline of the US Dollar. The initial decline was followed up by an extension of the fall of the value of the US Dollar. On the GBP/USD charts it resulted in a move upwards.

By the middle of Monday's trading hours, the rate had reached the resistance of the 1.3860 level, which was expected to be strengthened by the 200-hour simple moving average.

