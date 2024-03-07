Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD surges against US Dollar on soft US jobs data, eyes on Powell

GBP/USD surges against US Dollar on soft US jobs data, eyes on Powell

The Pound Sterling moderately advanced in the North American session on Thursday, as the Greenback remains on the defensive after a soft jobs report from the United States (US). Therefore, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2756, up 0.19%. Read More...

Pound Sterling rallies as BoE is expected to deliver rate cuts after Fed

The Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits strength against the US Dollar in Thursday’s London session as investors hope that the Bank of England (BoE) will start reducing interest rates after the Federal Reserve (Fed). Market expectations for a rate cut by the BoE and the Fed are for June and August policy meetings, respectively. Read More...
 

GBP/USD trades on a stronger note below 1.2750 on a weaker US Dollar, UK’s budget

The GBP/USD pair breaks above the 1.2700 barrier and currently trades around 1.2735 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The uptick of the major pair is bolstered by the weaker US Dollar (USD) and encouraging news from the UK Spring Budget. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2809
Today Daily Change 0.0071
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 1.2738
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2643
Daily SMA50 1.2673
Daily SMA100 1.257
Daily SMA200 1.2581
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2761
Previous Daily Low 1.269
Previous Weekly High 1.27
Previous Weekly Low 1.26
Previous Monthly High 1.2773
Previous Monthly Low 1.2518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2734
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2717
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2699
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2659
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2628
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.277
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2801
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2841

 

 

 
