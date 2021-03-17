Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD surges above expectations

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling volatility set to explode in response to Fed fireworks
It is Saint Patrick's Day – but with closed pubs in both Ireland and the UK, traders have fewer distractions, allowing for a full focus on the Federal Reserve. For cable, it also means decision time after trading in a narrowing range so far in March.
The world's most powerful central bank is set to leave its policy unchanged but releases all-important growth, employment, inflation, and interest rate forecasts. Since the last such publication in December, America's vaccination campaign has picked up speed, with the US set to reach 50% of its population by mid-May. In addition, President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law and stimulus checks have already been deposited. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Surges above expectations
The GBP/USD retraced back up to the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the upper trend line of the channel down pattern. However, during the Asian session, the exchange rate broke the channel pattern and the resistance of the 55 and 200-hour SMAs. On Wednesday morning, the pair confirmed the previous resistance of the channel pattern as support before starting to trade between the hourly simple moving averages.
In regards to the near term future, the rate could break the resistance of the 100-hour SMA and the 1.3920 mark. In this case scenario the rate would first test the 1.3960 level and afterwards the 1.4000 mark. Read more...
GBP/USD jumps to session tops and eases, holds above 1.3900 mark
The GBP/USD pair finally broke out of its intraday consolidative trading range and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3930 region during the early European session. The pair regained some positive traction on Wednesday and is now looking to build on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 1.3800 neighbourhood, or one-week lows. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some cross-driven strength stemming from a fresh leg down in the EUR/GBP.
However, a combination of factors might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the GBP/USD pair. The British pound is likely to be undermined by the fact that the EU launched legal action against the UK for breaching the NI protocol and the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's dovish comments. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.389
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3892
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3951
|Daily SMA50
|1.3798
|Daily SMA100
|1.3564
|Daily SMA200
|1.3215
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3906
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3809
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4005
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3846
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3832
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3772
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3735
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3929
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4026
