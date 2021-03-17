Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD surged amid a dovish post-FOMC rate decision market reaction

GBP/USD consolidates under 1.3950 level following post-FOMC rate decision surge

Since surging back above the 1.3900 level and back to fresh highs of the day just shy of the 1.3950 mark in wake of a dovish reaction to the release of the latest FOMC monetary policy decision, updated dot-plots and new economic projections, GBP/USD has steadied, and traders are watching Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery modest as all eyes turn to the BOE

The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3929 early on Wednesday but quickly retreated below the 1.3900 threshold ahead of the US central bank announcement to turn red on a daily basis. The UK calendar had nothing to offer, but concerns surrounding the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine continue to undermine demand for the pound. Nevertheless, the US Federal Reserve sent the greenback down across the board after maintaining the current monetary policy on hold and anticipating a long period of ultra-loose support to the economy. GBP/USD jumped to a fresh weekly high at 1.3963.

Read More ...