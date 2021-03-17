Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD surged amid a dovish post-FOMC rate decision market reaction

GBP/USD consolidates under 1.3950 level following post-FOMC rate decision surge
Since surging back above the 1.3900 level and back to fresh highs of the day just shy of the 1.3950 mark in wake of a dovish reaction to the release of the latest FOMC monetary policy decision, updated dot-plots and new economic projections, GBP/USD has steadied, and traders are watching Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak.
GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery modest as all eyes turn to the BOE
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3929 early on Wednesday but quickly retreated below the 1.3900 threshold ahead of the US central bank announcement to turn red on a daily basis. The UK calendar had nothing to offer, but concerns surrounding the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine continue to undermine demand for the pound. Nevertheless, the US Federal Reserve sent the greenback down across the board after maintaining the current monetary policy on hold and anticipating a long period of ultra-loose support to the economy. GBP/USD jumped to a fresh weekly high at 1.3963.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps toward 1.20 as the Fed pushes back against tightening
EUR/USD has shot higher toward 1.20 after the Federal Reserve's dot plot showed a majority of members see no hikes through 2023. Fed Chair Powell stressed that the bank first wants to see progress before acting. The dollar is on the back foot despite stable yields.
GBP/USD jumps well above 1.39 on dovish Fed message
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.39 and continues higher after the Fed's guidance points to no hikes through 2023. Sterling awaits Thursday's BOE decision.
Gold bulls battle key hurdle around $1,750 amid Federal Reserve aftershocks
Gold remains nearly the yearly high after posting the biggest rally in over a week. Fed refrained from immediate rate hike signals, revised up economic forecasts. China eyes reversal of Trump-era policies during Thursday’s virus meeting with US President Joe Biden.
Ethereum price must hold this critical point to reach $2,300
Ethereum faces weak resistance ahead of $1,800 but must stay above a crucial support level first. Meanwhile, Ethereum miners are extremely happy for the high gas fees but also because they have managed to unlock the full power of the new Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics cards.
FOMC keeps policy unchanged, but rate hikes inching closer
As widely expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) refrained from making any major policy changes at its meeting today. But, the Committee upgraded its assessment of the current state of the economy.