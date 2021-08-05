Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Super Thursday for sterling?

GBP/USD Analysis: BoE’s Super Thursday awaited for a fresh directional impetus

The GBP/USD pair had good two-way price moves on Wednesday and was influenced by a combination of diverging forces. The British pound was supported by optimism over the declining trend of new COVID-19 cases in the UK and got an additional boost following an upward revision of the UK Services PMI for July. According to the report, business activity in Britain's dominant services sector expanded for the fifth consecutive month, though the growth rate was the slowest since March. Apart from this, some intraday US dollar selling pushed the pair back above mid-1.3900s, or fresh weekly tops. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Super Thursday for sterling? BOE dissenters are critical, technicals point higher

Which central bank will print less of its currency earlier? That is the main question for GBP/USD traders as tensions rise toward the Bank of England's "Super Thursday" decision.

Cable has some distance to climb and recover from Wednesday's dollar surge. Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Richard Clarida said he supports announcing a taper already this year and sees risks to his inflation outlook as being to the upside. While he refrained from backing an outright reduction of the Fed's bond buys in 2021, moving forward with stating it is already a step toward tightening. Read more...

GBP/USD refreshes daily tops post-BoE, retreats a bit thereafter

The GBP/USD pair shot to fresh session tops, around the 1.3945 region after the Bank of England announced its policy decision, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.

As was widely expected, the BoE left its monetary policy settings unchanged, keeping interest rates and Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.1% and £895 billion, respectively. However, the fact that there was only one MPC member, Michael Sanders, who dissented on the QE vote was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the British pound. Read more...