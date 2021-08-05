Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Super Thursday for sterling?

GBP/USD Analysis: BoE’s Super Thursday awaited for a fresh directional impetus
The GBP/USD pair had good two-way price moves on Wednesday and was influenced by a combination of diverging forces. The British pound was supported by optimism over the declining trend of new COVID-19 cases in the UK and got an additional boost following an upward revision of the UK Services PMI for July. According to the report, business activity in Britain's dominant services sector expanded for the fifth consecutive month, though the growth rate was the slowest since March. Apart from this, some intraday US dollar selling pushed the pair back above mid-1.3900s, or fresh weekly tops. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Super Thursday for sterling? BOE dissenters are critical, technicals point higher
Which central bank will print less of its currency earlier? That is the main question for GBP/USD traders as tensions rise toward the Bank of England's "Super Thursday" decision.
Cable has some distance to climb and recover from Wednesday's dollar surge. Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Richard Clarida said he supports announcing a taper already this year and sees risks to his inflation outlook as being to the upside. While he refrained from backing an outright reduction of the Fed's bond buys in 2021, moving forward with stating it is already a step toward tightening. Read more...
GBP/USD refreshes daily tops post-BoE, retreats a bit thereafter
The GBP/USD pair shot to fresh session tops, around the 1.3945 region after the Bank of England announced its policy decision, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
As was widely expected, the BoE left its monetary policy settings unchanged, keeping interest rates and Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.1% and £895 billion, respectively. However, the fact that there was only one MPC member, Michael Sanders, who dissented on the QE vote was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the British pound. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3912
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3826
|Daily SMA50
|1.3932
|Daily SMA100
|1.3923
|Daily SMA200
|1.3749
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3958
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3886
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3984
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3737
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3913
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.393
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3864
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3839
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3936
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3983
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4008
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
