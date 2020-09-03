Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sunak exacerbates sterling's slide

GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3265-60 resistance breakpoint holds the key, UK/US PMIs eyed
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling on Wednesday and extended the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of the key 1.3500 psychological mark, or YTD tops. The US dollar built on its corrective bounce from two-year lows and was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some profit-taking. Traders largely ignored Wednesday's weaker than expected ADP report, which showed that the US private-sector employers added only 428K jobs in August as compared to the 950K expected.
The pair lost some additional ground after the Bank of Governor Andrew Bailey said that the downside risk to forecasts from the coronavirus outbreak is much bigger than for Brexit. This comes on the back of Bailey's remarks last week that the UK central bank has plenty of room to add monetary stimulus, including negative interest rates, and increase prospects for more easing. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Sunak exacerbates sterling's slide, US data could trigger larger breakdown
"Difficult things to come" – read a note snapped by a quick photographer, contributing to the pound's fall That note belongs to Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, who was about to address fellow Conservative Party members. According to the paper, he also promised them "no horror show of tax rises."
Sunak is trying to plug a hole in the government's coffers as it struggles amid the coronavirus crisis. Raising taxes may be for a good cause – prolonging the successful furlough scheme which has been keeping workers attached to their jobs. The program is set to expire next month and the next steps remain unclear. Read More...
GBP/USD off weekly lows, still in the red near 1.3300 mark post-UK PMI
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone near the lower end of its weekly range, around the 1.3300 mark, and moved little post-UK data.
Following the previous day's intraday bounce of around 70 pips, the pair met with some fresh supply on Thursday and extended this week's retracement slide from the 1.3480 region, or YTD tops. The downtick marked the second consecutive day of a negative move and was sponsored by the prevalent bid tone surrounding the US dollar. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3302
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1.3351
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3166
|Daily SMA50
|1.2876
|Daily SMA100
|1.2648
|Daily SMA200
|1.2736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3402
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3284
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3357
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3329
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3357
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.317
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3408
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3465
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3527
