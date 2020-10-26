Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD successfully tests HFT buy area

GBP/USD outlook: Cable extends weakness after bull-trap, risk aversion adds to bearish pressure
Cable extends weakness into third straight day and cracks key supports at 1.3015/00 (55DMA/psychological) in early Monday.
Bears threaten of extension towards 1.2860 zone higher base (reinforced by 100DMA and Fibo 61.8% of 1.2675/1.3177) on break here and nearby daily cloud base (1.2981).
Weakening daily studies support the notion (although bullish momentum still exists) as last week's bull-trap above key Fibo barrier at 1.3173 weighs and Wednesday's cloud twist is magnetic.
Larger picture shows a month-long uptrend from 1.2675 (23 Sep low) still intact, with short-term action expected to remain biased higher while holding above 1.2946 pivot (bull-trendline connecting lows at 1.2675 and 1.2862).
On the other side, negative fundamentals maintain pressure and keep in play risk of deeper fall. Read More...
GBP/USD successfully tests HFT buy area
Today's analysis of the GBPUSD currency pair and the activity of high-frequency trading algorithms there indicates a potential turning point has occurred, putting the bulls in control.
For example, GBPUSD reached the light HFT buying pressure zone that is noted at 1.2999 and below. The price reacted strongly there, and the bearish attempt was reversed. At the same time, this is a rejection of levels below the crucial round number of 1.30. Another factor that further increases the chances for a more meaningful short-term bounce, at least here, is the oversold hourly chart on GBPUSD. Note the advanced FxTR overbought/oversold indicator plotted below the candle bars on the chart below. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to rise amid Brexit optimism and bounce at uptrend support
London must be calling – Michel Barnier, the EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator has extended his stay in the British capital for further talks. This development is seen as a sign that weekend talks were productive. Moreover, Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said that there is a good chance of a deal with Brussels.
The UK and the EU went from a breakup in talks to resuming them and now even making progress. The thorny issues remain state aid and fisheries – and the lack of details on both topics means the mood could still sour. However, the absence of finger-pointing is also a positive development after weeks of acrimony. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
