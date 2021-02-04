Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD subdued in the mid-1.3600s as attention turns to Thursday’s BoE meeting

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Snaps four-day downtrend but bulls aren’t convinced ahead of BOE

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3650 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable remains near the intraday high of 1.3652 while printing 0.10% gains on a day, the first positive performance after last Thursday.

Although higher low formation and Tuesday’s Doji suggest an extension of a corrective pullback towards the 10-day SMA level of 1.3680, the support line of the one-month-old rising wedge, at 1.3700 now, will offer a tough nut to crack for GBP/USD buyers.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bears pressure ahead of the BOE

The GBP/USD pair is ending a second consecutive day unchanged around 1.3640, unable to attract investors. Market participants were unimpressed by an upward revision to the UK Markit Services PMI, which was confirmed at 39.5 in January. The services sector throughout Europe has suffered the consequences of the second wave of coronavirus, which led to tough restrictive measures since last December.

