Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD subdued in familiar ranges around 1.3530s

GBP/USD subdued in familiar ranges around 1.3530s
The British pound remains subdued on Wednesday during the New York session, so far up 0.02% in the day. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.3539. Financial markets mood is positive, as European equity indices finished in the green. Across the pond, US equity indices led by the heavy tech Nasdaq Composite record gains between 0.74% and 1.47%. Read More...
GBP/USD holds steady near weekly high, eyeing 1.3600 mark amid weaker USD
The GBP/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone heading into the North American session and was last seen trading near the weekly high, just below the 1.3600 mark. Read More...
GBP/USD could still reach the 1.3645 level – UOB
In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, cable could still surpass the 1.3600 barrier in the short-term horizon. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3535
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3551
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3554
|Daily SMA50
|1.3446
|Daily SMA100
|1.3509
|Daily SMA200
|1.3708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3564
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3508
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3628
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3529
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3518
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3485
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3462
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3574
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3597
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.363
