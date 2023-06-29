Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stumbles as US economic optimism boosts the greenback

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD stumbles as US economic optimism boosts the greenback after upbeat GDP

GBP/USD drops sharply in the North American session following the release of outstanding data in the United States (US), painting an optimistic economic outlook and cementing the case for additional tightening by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Therefore, the greenback is rising, underpinned by elevated US Treasury bond yields. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2611, down 0.18%. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

GBP/USD: Cable sellers ignore hawkish BoE’s Bailey to approach 1.2600 as Fed Chair Powell’s speech loom

GBP/USD drills the 15-day low around 1.2620 heading into Thursday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair traders pay little reaction to comments from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey than Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell. Read More...
 

GBP/USD faces extra consolidation in the near term – UOB

In the opinion of UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang, GBP/USD is expected to navigate within the 1.2650-1.2850 range in the next few weeks. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2624
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.2635
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2635
Daily SMA50 1.254
Daily SMA100 1.2368
Daily SMA200 1.2096
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2753
Previous Daily Low 1.2606
Previous Weekly High 1.2845
Previous Weekly Low 1.2685
Previous Monthly High 1.268
Previous Monthly Low 1.2308
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2662
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2697
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2577
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2519
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2431
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2723
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2811
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2869

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bears looking to pounce on a bullish correction

AUD/USD bears looking to pounce on a bullish correction

AUD/USD was correcting on Thursday from the lows despite a firmer US Dollar and the current tracked the stock market and leaned against domestic data that showed Retail Sales rose a surprisingly strong 0.7% in May, adding marginally to the case for a further rise in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD steadies below 1.0900 as Fed hawks, US data supersede ECB optimists, EU/US inflation clues eyed

EUR/USD steadies below 1.0900 as Fed hawks, US data supersede ECB optimists, EU/US inflation clues eyed

EUR/USD grinds near the weekly low surrounding 1.0860 as bears attack the monthly support line amid early Friday in Asia. In doing so, the Euro pair portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as the top-tier inflation numbers from the Eurozone and the US loom.

EUR/USD News

Gold bears keep control, focus on $1,885 and Fed inflation gauge

Gold bears keep control, focus on $1,885 and Fed inflation gauge

Gold price licks its wounds at the lowest levels in three months, stays bearish despite late Thursday’s corrective bounce off multi-day low to around $1,908 amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The XAU/USD dropped to a fresh low since March 15 before bouncing off $1,893.

Gold News

UK passes bill to recognize crypto as “regulated financial activity”, boosts adoption in Europe

UK passes bill to recognize crypto as “regulated financial activity”, boosts adoption in Europe

The United Kingdom became part of the list of nations that have officially brought regulations to cryptocurrencies and digital assets. 

Read more

After losing 35% earlier in week, MULN jumps 9% at Thursday open

After losing 35% earlier in week, MULN jumps 9% at Thursday open

Mullen Automotive stock gained more than 9% at the open on Thursday after shedding 35% in this week's first three sessions.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures