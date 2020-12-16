Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stuck in game of chicken about Brexit

GBP/USD outlook: Cable extends advance and pressures 2020 peak, boosted by Brexit optimism

Cable rose above 1.35 barrier and hit new two-week high on Wednesday, in extension of Tuesday's 1.04% rally, inflated by hopes for Brexit trade deal after the EU chief executive said there have been a progress in trade talks and next few days would be critical.

Cable did show any negative reaction on downbeat UK inflation data and remained at the front foot after mixed UK PMI figures.

Bulls have so far retraced the largest part of 1.3538/1.3134 pullback and pressure 2020 peak at 1.3538 (also the highest since May 2018). Read more...

GBP/USD stuck in game of chicken about Brexit

The primary driver for pound has been Brexit with the growing uncertainty and last minute negotiations to reach an accord. The disagreement over the deal remains, however there’s still a hope that ongoing talks can promise a higher chance of a deal. From the macroeconomic front, the UK cannot afford to lose a deal. According to the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR), a no-deal exit would subtract an additional 2% of GDP, in addition to 4% that the upcoming departure will cost the UK. Another good news for pound is the continued weakness in dollar.

The greenback has been struggling across the board on the back of the progress over coronavirus vaccine roll out and optimism over a vociferous support of US fiscal spending. n dollar index, the bears continue to be under full control and seems to be gaining further grip on every passing session. The immediate outlook will stay negative with downside targets of 89.02/88.40 levels. Read more...

GBP/USD Outlook: Set-up favours bulls amid Brexit deal speculation

The GBP/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and rallied around 190 pips from daily swing lows, around the 1.3280 region. The British pound strengthened across the board on reports that the United Kingdom is heading towards a Brexit deal. The optimism helped offset earlier comments by the UK PM spokesman, saying that Britain wants a post-Brexit deal but not at any cost. The PM Johnson told his senior ministers that a no-deal Brexit is still the most likely outcome, the spokesman added further.

Apart from positive Brexit developments, the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar provided an additional boost to the major. In fact, the key USD Index dropped to fresh two-and-half-year lows amid the growing prospects for more US fiscal stimulus. Read more...