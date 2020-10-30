Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggling with 1.2900, bearish

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Recovery moves eye previous support above 1.2900

GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.2930 during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Friday. The cable dropped to the lowest since October 16 the previous day, before bouncing off 100-day SMA. Considering the normal RSI levels, the latest corrective moves may aim for the previous support line stretched from September 23, at 1.2971 now.

While the pair’s ability to cross 1.2971 can help it conquer the 1.3000 psychological magnet, a one-week-old falling trend line near 1.3015 will challenge the GBP/USD bulls afterward.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Struggling with 1.2900, bearish

The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.2880 this Thursday, amid continued demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. The UK government refuses to impose a national lockdown, despite the country reporting over 23K new cases in the last 24 hours. Still, fears remain that the government could take tougher measures to curve contagions. As for Brexit talks, news are that negotiations continue although without fresh headlines on the matter.

Read More ...