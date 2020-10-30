Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggling with 1.2900, bearish

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Recovery moves eye previous support above 1.2900
GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.2930 during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Friday. The cable dropped to the lowest since October 16 the previous day, before bouncing off 100-day SMA. Considering the normal RSI levels, the latest corrective moves may aim for the previous support line stretched from September 23, at 1.2971 now.
While the pair’s ability to cross 1.2971 can help it conquer the 1.3000 psychological magnet, a one-week-old falling trend line near 1.3015 will challenge the GBP/USD bulls afterward.
GBP/USD Forecast: Struggling with 1.2900, bearish
The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.2880 this Thursday, amid continued demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. The UK government refuses to impose a national lockdown, despite the country reporting over 23K new cases in the last 24 hours. Still, fears remain that the government could take tougher measures to curve contagions. As for Brexit talks, news are that negotiations continue although without fresh headlines on the matter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off monthly low, still below 1.1700 ahead of EZ GDP
EUR/USD charts a recovery as the haven demand for the dollar has weakened despite continued risk aversion in stock markets. With markets focused on virus resurgence, the German GDP could be a non-event. However, Eurozone's preliminary CPI for October could move the EUR pair.
GBP/USD: Drops for third day towards 1.2900 on chatters of UK’s national lockdown
GBP/USD reverses pullback from the lowest in two weeks while easing to 1.2900. More than a dozen area in the UK will have tougher activity restrictions, pressure mounts for national lockdown. Brexit talks keep dwindling around fisheries off-late.
Gold stalls rebound, monthly lows of $1860 back in sight
Gold turns south once again, eyeing a test of the monthly low of $1860, as the US dollar regains footing across the board amid persisting risk-off mood. However, the bulls could find strong demand in $1,850's.
Eurozone Third Quarter GDP Preview: The best view may be to the rear
The eurozone economy recovered from its pandemic closure in the third quarter but a second wave of infections and partial shutdowns in Germany and France have reignited fears that the 19-member monetary union and the 27-member EU may be headed for a second recession.
WTI recovers from four-month low as Kuwait denies division in OPEC+ on output cuts
WTI bounces from the 4.5-month low of 34.92 reached Thursday. Russia and Saudi Arabi favor extending the current output cut deal into 2021. Kuwait says it will support any decision by OPEC+ on the oil supply policy.