Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggling to hold on to Fed-led gains

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Probes one-week-old resistance trendline
Following its recovery gains from Tuesday, GBP/USD probes a short-term resistance while taking the bids near 1.2820, up 0.08%, during early Wednesday. Unless registering a sustained break beyond 1.2820, the Cable prices are less likely to take aim at a 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) level of 1.2887.
Also adding to the upside barriers is 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February25-28 declines, at 1.2907 now. Meanwhile, an ascending trend line from Monday, near 1.2790, acts as the immediate support to watch during the pair’s fresh declines.
GBP/USD Forecast: Struggling to hold on to Fed-led gains
The GBP/USD pair was lifted to a high of 1.2845 during the American session after the Fed announced an unscheduled rate cut in an effort to counteract the coronavirus negative effects on the economy. Although the move was surprising, it wasn’t entirely unexpected after Fed’s Chairman Jerome Powell said last week they were ready to act to support growth. Markets had already priced in a 25 bps cut at FOMC’s next meeting and then started to price in a more aggressive move. However, investors seem reluctant to buy the pound amid uncertainty about the future UK-EU trade relationship and fears of a no-deal Brexit. Besides, the Bank of England has hinted at action, so a cut by the Old Lady at the March 26 meeting remains on the cards.
AUD/USD keeps post-Australian GDP gains above 0.6600
The bid tone around AUD/USD remains intact above 0.6600, as the bulls cheer the recovery in the risk sentiment and upbeat Australian Q4 GDP report. However, the further upside looks elusive amid a sharp drop in the Chinese Caixin Services PMI and looming coronavirus risks.
USD/JPY: Rejected at 107.50 after bounce from 5-month lows, focus on equities
USD/JPY bounced up strongly from five-month lows reached in early Asia, possibly tracking the uptick in the Asian equities, although so far, the upside has been capped around 107.50. The US treasury yields have recovered from overnight lows.
US two-year yield drops to lowest since July 2016
The yield on the US two-year Treasury note fell to a 3.5-year low on Tuesday as the Fed delivered an emergency rate cut to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in the US and other parts of the world.
Gold: Rejected above $1,650 after biggest single-day gain since June 2016
Gold has pulled back from session highs, confirming a bearish indicator divergence on the hourly chart. The bias will remain bullish as long as prices are holding above $1,630. Gold is currently trading at $1,643 per Oz, having hit a session high of $1,652 in early Asia.
