Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggling to hold on to Fed-led gains

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Probes one-week-old resistance trendline

Following its recovery gains from Tuesday, GBP/USD probes a short-term resistance while taking the bids near 1.2820, up 0.08%, during early Wednesday. Unless registering a sustained break beyond 1.2820, the Cable prices are less likely to take aim at a 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) level of 1.2887.

Also adding to the upside barriers is 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February25-28 declines, at 1.2907 now. Meanwhile, an ascending trend line from Monday, near 1.2790, acts as the immediate support to watch during the pair’s fresh declines.

GBP/USD Forecast: Struggling to hold on to Fed-led gains

The GBP/USD pair was lifted to a high of 1.2845 during the American session after the Fed announced an unscheduled rate cut in an effort to counteract the coronavirus negative effects on the economy. Although the move was surprising, it wasn’t entirely unexpected after Fed’s Chairman Jerome Powell said last week they were ready to act to support growth. Markets had already priced in a 25 bps cut at FOMC’s next meeting and then started to price in a more aggressive move. However, investors seem reluctant to buy the pound amid uncertainty about the future UK-EU trade relationship and fears of a no-deal Brexit. Besides, the Bank of England has hinted at action, so a cut by the Old Lady at the March 26 meeting remains on the cards.

