Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to keep the strongest run-up in a week

GBP/USD seesaws below 1.3600 on Brexit chatters, BOE’s Bailey eyed
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3560-70 following the heaviest daily jump in over a week. While the broad US dollar weakness allowed the Cable pair to recover the previous day, fears concerning Brexit and the UK’s coronavirus conditions seem to weigh on the quote of late. Brexit talks, speeches from BOE and Fed leaders will be in focus.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3563
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3565
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3692
|Daily SMA50
|1.3697
|Daily SMA100
|1.3757
|Daily SMA200
|1.3849
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.358
|Previous Daily Low
|1.345
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3698
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3424
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.353
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3483
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3402
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3354
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3613
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3743
GBP/USD recovers from september low level
The GBP/USD found enough support in the September low level zone to start a recovery. The recovery first reached the resistance of the 1.3500 mark, which kept the rate down until the middle of Monday's GMT trading hours. During the afternoon, the GBP/USD was surging sharply. By 15:30 GMT, the rate was testing the resistance of the 100-hour simple moving average at 1.3568.
