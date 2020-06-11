Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to hold onto gains as the USD picks up a safe haven bid

GBP/USD bears step in as USD firms post a bearish Fed, subsequent risk-off
It is somewhat volatile in markets again as investors suck up the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's cool-aid, taking on board his words of wisdom.
However, it should come at no surprise that of if there is going to be a global recovery, it is set to be slow and turbulent. This was essentially the message that was conveyed at the Federal Reserve.
Sterling slides again
The Pound has lost ground to the outperforming Dollar and Yen and some of its main peers, including the Euro, amid the risk-off backdrop, although has still gained against the underperforming Australian and New Zealand Dollars. The UK currency’s pandemic-era proclivity to correlate with global stock market direction is once again in evidence. On the UK-EU trade negotiation front, the EU’s chief negotiator, Barnier, yesterday reiterated the EU’s stance, that its post-Brexit relationship with the UK cannot be the same as in the cases of the EU and Canada, or the EU and Japan, given the UK’s proximity and the consequent necessity to come up with an acceptable deal on fisheries and a level playing field (common rules and standards).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses the 1.1300 level amid run to safety
The EUR/USD is settling below the 1.1300 level as the greenback strengthened on panic selling in US markets. fed’s echoes still taking their toll on financial markets.
AUD/USD approaching 0.6800 as risk aversion hits hard
The Australian dollar lost over 200 pips from its post-Fed peak against the greenback, as Wall Street collapsed, with the DJIA losing roughly 7%, its worst day in over three months.
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
The market points to slight falls in the price of the Top 3 cryptos. The end of the week is approaching and the crypto market is even more extreme than it has been for days. The dominance charts show a window of opportunity for Ethereum to break the downward trend of its market quota level.
XAU/USD rally stalls below $1,740/45 resistance area
The XAU/USD is on track to end its three-day rally from $1,670 lows last week after failing to break resistance at $1,740/45 area.
Oil prices plunge 6% to test upward trending support
Oil prices are going through a sharp decline on Thursday, with the US benchmark WTI dropping nearly 6% throughout the day. WTI has lost almost $4 in one day, plunging from $39.80 highs on Wednesday, to test the trendline support of the last four weeks’ rally, at $36.