Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to hold onto gains as the USD picks up a safe haven bid

GBP/USD bears step in as USD firms post a bearish Fed, subsequent risk-off

It is somewhat volatile in markets again as investors suck up the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's cool-aid, taking on board his words of wisdom.

However, it should come at no surprise that of if there is going to be a global recovery, it is set to be slow and turbulent. This was essentially the message that was conveyed at the Federal Reserve.

Sterling slides again

The Pound has lost ground to the outperforming Dollar and Yen and some of its main peers, including the Euro, amid the risk-off backdrop, although has still gained against the underperforming Australian and New Zealand Dollars. The UK currency’s pandemic-era proclivity to correlate with global stock market direction is once again in evidence. On the UK-EU trade negotiation front, the EU’s chief negotiator, Barnier, yesterday reiterated the EU’s stance, that its post-Brexit relationship with the UK cannot be the same as in the cases of the EU and Canada, or the EU and Japan, given the UK’s proximity and the consequent necessity to come up with an acceptable deal on fisheries and a level playing field (common rules and standards).

