Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to hold above the 1.3700 level

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Vulnerable to further downside below 1.3700
Following its failures to recover from early-February lows, GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.3690 during Thursday’s Asian session. The cable dropped to the multi-day low the previous day while extending the early week breakdown of 50-day SMA and an ascending support line from January 11, 2021. Given the downward sloping RSI having a gap to the south before hitting the oversold alarm, the GBP/USD prices suggest further downside.
GBP/USD Forecast: UK inflation adds pressure on the pound
The GBP/USD pair bottomed this Wednesday at 1.3673 but managed to trim part of its intraday losses and finished the day just below the 1.3700 level. Another batch of discouraging UK data weighed on Pound, as the country published February inflation figures. The Consumer Price Index printed at 0.4% YoY, while the core reading came in at 0.9% below the 1.4% expected. The Retail Price Index resulted in 1.4% YoY vs the 1.6% expected. However, Markit PMIs were better than anticipated. The manufacturing index improved to 57.9, while the services one advanced to 56.8 in March, according to preliminary estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack yearly low, 1.1840 becomes key hurdle to north
EUR/USD fades bounces off four-month low after two consecutive days of downtrend. Confluence of 200-day SMA, early March low guards corrective pullback. Seven-week-old support line lures sellers amid bearish MACD.
GBP/USD vulnerable to further downside below 1.3700
GBP/USD struggles to rebound from seven week low. Downbeat RSI, not oversold, joins sustained break of key trend line, SMA to favor sellers. Bulls need fresh monthly high for conviction, 100-day SMA, nine-month-old support line lure bears.
Cardano at risk of a 30% decline
Cardano price is trading heavy in the context of a developing head-and-shoulders top. Based on price symmetry, traders should expect a drift higher over the next 2-3 days before ADA breaks below the neckline.
Gold clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old triangle
Gold eases inside a choppy range around the key moving average. The yellow metal stays bear near 200-HMA while funneling down the one-week-old symmetrical triangle. Normal RSI conditions also tame directional moves between $1,725-38.
Don't Look Back: US markets ignore February Durable Goods
February was not the month for US consumers as Durable Goods followed Retail Sales into contraction, but markets are betting that the latest Washington stimulus payments on top of the waning pandemic will bring back January's buying fervor.