Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound

GBP/USD stays defensive above 1.2400, focus on US inflation, BoE’s Bailey and Fed Minutes

GBP/USD grinds near 1.2415-20 as bulls struggle to keep the reins during the early hours of the key Wednesday. In doing so, the Cable pair cheers broad US Dollar weakness, as well as upbeat UK fundamentals, while also portraying a cautious mood ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March and the Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting. Also important to watch is a speech from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey.

That said, the latest headlines from Bloomberg suggest no more tight labor markets in Britain. “The number of people available to work in the UK rose for the first time in two years, easing one of the tightest labor markets in more than a generation, a survey compiled by S&P Global showed,” said the news. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Gathers strength for a breakout of Falling Channel above 1.2460

The GBP/USD pair has rebounded to near 1.2430 in the early Asian session after defending the round-level support of 1.2400. The Cable is gathering strength for extending its rally amid an upbeat market mood ahead of the release of the United States inflation. An absence of anxiety among investors ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicates that investors have digested expectations of consecutive 25 basis points (bps) rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Despite knowing the fact that Wednesday’s inflation data carries higher value as it will be the last inflation data before May’s monetary policy meeting, investors are hammering the US Dollar Index. The USD Index has turned sideways after a corrective move from 102.30 and is expected to test the critical support of 102.00. Read more...