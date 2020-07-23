Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to carry 200-day SMA break beyond 1.2700

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to carry 200-day SMA break beyond 1.2700
GBP/USD drops to 1.2730 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable fails to extend its rise past-200-day SMA breakout amid overbought RSI conditions. As a result, a downward sloping trend line from June 10 becomes the key to watch. Should the quote manages to cross 1.2765 resistance, it can quickly attack the 1.2800 threshold before targeting June month’s top near 1.2815.
Furthermore, 1.2880/85 can offer an intermediate halt during the quote’s additional north-run towards 1.3000 psychological magnet. Meanwhile, a downside break of a 200-day SMA level of 1.2700 will recall 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month’s fall near 1.2520.
GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar’s weakness overshadowed Brexit woes
The GBP/USD pair took a dive during European trading hours, falling to 1.2643, but later recovering amid persistent dollar’s weakness. The pair is ending the day little changed in the 1.2740 price zone, despite discouraging headlines coming from the Brexit front. As the latest round of EU-UK talks nears an end, no progress on “significant differences” has been made. The UK government is said to be working on the assumption that there will be no deal by year-end. Instead, the future trade relationship with the EU will likely be in WTO terms. Brexit is not the main concern these days but could take its toll on Pound anytime.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited.
Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level
Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session
WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.