Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to carry 200-day SMA break beyond 1.2700

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to carry 200-day SMA break beyond 1.2700

GBP/USD drops to 1.2730 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable fails to extend its rise past-200-day SMA breakout amid overbought RSI conditions. As a result, a downward sloping trend line from June 10 becomes the key to watch. Should the quote manages to cross 1.2765 resistance, it can quickly attack the 1.2800 threshold before targeting June month’s top near 1.2815.

Furthermore, 1.2880/85 can offer an intermediate halt during the quote’s additional north-run towards 1.3000 psychological magnet. Meanwhile, a downside break of a 200-day SMA level of 1.2700 will recall 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month’s fall near 1.2520.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar’s weakness overshadowed Brexit woes

The GBP/USD pair took a dive during European trading hours, falling to 1.2643, but later recovering amid persistent dollar’s weakness. The pair is ending the day little changed in the 1.2740 price zone, despite discouraging headlines coming from the Brexit front. As the latest round of EU-UK talks nears an end, no progress on “significant differences” has been made. The UK government is said to be working on the assumption that there will be no deal by year-end. Instead, the future trade relationship with the EU will likely be in WTO terms. Brexit is not the main concern these days but could take its toll on Pound anytime.

Read More ...