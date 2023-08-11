Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to capitalize on upbeat UK data

British Pound edges higher after GDP surprise
The week wrapped up on a high note in the UK, as the economy grew by 0.2% q/q in the second quarter. The gain was indeed modest, but it beat the consensus estimate of zero growth and the first quarter reading of 0.1%. The struggling UK economy thus managed to elude stagnation. Another good piece of news was that June GDP climbed 0.5% m/m, above the estimate of 0.2% and rebounding from the May reading of -0.1%. This is the highest monthly growth rate since October 2022.
The Bank of England has had a rough time in its battle with inflation, despite raising interest rates to 5.25%, the highest level since February 2008. Inflation stands at 7.9%, the highest in the G7 club and nowhere near the BoE’s target of 2%. The slight improvement in economic growth will be welcome news at the Bank as there is a real concern that the combination of rising rates and a weak economy could result in a recession. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling struggles to capitalize on upbeat UK data
GBP/USD edged higher in the European morning and climbed above 1.2700. However, the negative shift seen in risk mood doesn't allow the pair to gather further bullish momentum.
Real Gross Domestic Product in the UK expanded at an annual rate of 0.4% in the second quarter, better than the market expectation for a 0.2% growth, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported on Friday. Other data from the UK showed that Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production increased 1.8% and 2.4%, respectively, on a monthly basis in June. Read more...
GBP/USD portrays anxiety ahead of UK Q2 GDP above 1.2650 despite US Dollar’s retreat on Fed concerns
GBP/USD stays defensive beyond an 11-week-old rising support line, making rounds to 1.2680-90 heading into Friday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair justifies the market’s cautious mood of the first readings of the UK’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP), expected 0.0% QoQ versus 0.1% prior, especially amid fears of British recession. However, the US Dollar’s retreat prods the Pound Sterling sellers of late.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) fails to extend the late Thursday’s rebound from the lowest level in a week as a slew of policymakers from the Federal Reserve (Fed) conveyed the US central bank’s hard-earned victory on inflation. Even so, their tones appeared less convincing for doves and joined the risk-negative concerns about China to limit the Greenback’s fall and test the Cable buyers. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2729
|Today Daily Change
|0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1.2676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2844
|Daily SMA50
|1.276
|Daily SMA100
|1.2604
|Daily SMA200
|1.2344
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2819
|Previous Daily Low
|1.267
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2873
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2621
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2762
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2475
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2773
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2871
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2922
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
