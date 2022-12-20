Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to capitalize on its modest bounce

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to reclaim 1.2200 to turn bullish
GBP/USD has extended its sideways grind above 1.2100 into the second straight day on Tuesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar helps the pair limit its losses but the risk-averse market environment doesn't allow it to gather bullish momentum.
In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy decisions triggered a significant market reaction early Tuesday. Read more...
GBP/USD struggles to capitalize on its modest bounce from over two-week low
The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh buying near the very important 200-day SMA and rebounds nearly 100 pips from a two-and-half-week low touched earlier this Tuesday. The momentum is supported by the heavy US Dollar selling and lifts spot prices closer to the 1.2200 mark during the first half of the European session, though lacks bullish conviction.
An unexpected hawkish twist by the Bank of Japan triggers a massive rally in the Japanese Yen, which, in turn, weighs on the greenback. Apart from this, an intraday recovery in the risk sentiment is seen as another factor undermining the safe-haven buck and acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, any meaningful upside still seems elusive, warranting some caution for aggressive bullish traders and positioning for a further intraday appreciating move. Read more...
GBP/USD: Clean break below 21DMA could open room for further downside – OCBC
GBP/USD stays relatively quiet at around 1.2150. A break below here could open room for further losses, economists at OCBC Bank report
“Daily momentum is mild bearish while RSI is flat.”
“Bearish divergence on MACD and rising wedge pattern (bearish reversal) continue to caution for pullback play lower in the near term.”
“Risks still skewed to the downside in the near term.”
“Support here at 1.2150 (21 DMA), 1.21 (200 DMA), 1.2050 (50% fibo).” “Resistance at 1.2450 (61.8% fibo retracement of 2022 high to low).” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2152
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2161
|Daily SMA50
|1.1754
|Daily SMA100
|1.1674
|Daily SMA200
|1.2096
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2242
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2121
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2447
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.212
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2167
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2196
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2096
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1974
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.229
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
USD/JPY stays below 133.00 after BOJ-inspired drop
USD/JPY continues to trade at fresh multi-month lows below 133.00 during the European session on Tuesday. The BOJ's unexpected tweak to its yield curve control strategy triggered a strong rally in the Japanese Yen, causing the pair to suffer heavy losses.
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0600 ahead of US data
EUR/USD seems to have steadied above 1.0600 heading into the American session on Tuesday. Ahead of the Housing Starts and Building Permits data from the US, the broad-based US Dollar weakness helps the pair stay in positive territory.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 despite risk aversion
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2150 in the European session. Cable extends recovery, as the US Dollar loses further ground across the board. Markets remain unnerved amid the surprise BoJ policy move, spiking up US Treasury yields.
Gold price surges past $1,800 amid continued US Dollar sell-off Premium
Gold price is extending its rebound above $1,800, as the US Dollar sell-off intensifies in tandem with the USD/JPY pair following BoJ Governor Kuroda's presser. The bright metal ignores the rally in the US Treasury yields. US Housing data coming up next.
Where will the USD go in 2023 and what is the outlook for US equities into the new year?
Western economies are in decline while hiking rates as recession here looks more likely. Where will the USD go in 2023 and what is the outlook for US equities into the new year?