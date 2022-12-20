Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles to capitalize on its modest bounce

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to reclaim 1.2200 to turn bullish

GBP/USD has extended its sideways grind above 1.2100 into the second straight day on Tuesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar helps the pair limit its losses but the risk-averse market environment doesn't allow it to gather bullish momentum.

In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy decisions triggered a significant market reaction early Tuesday. Read more...

GBP/USD struggles to capitalize on its modest bounce from over two-week low

The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh buying near the very important 200-day SMA and rebounds nearly 100 pips from a two-and-half-week low touched earlier this Tuesday. The momentum is supported by the heavy US Dollar selling and lifts spot prices closer to the 1.2200 mark during the first half of the European session, though lacks bullish conviction.

An unexpected hawkish twist by the Bank of Japan triggers a massive rally in the Japanese Yen, which, in turn, weighs on the greenback. Apart from this, an intraday recovery in the risk sentiment is seen as another factor undermining the safe-haven buck and acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, any meaningful upside still seems elusive, warranting some caution for aggressive bullish traders and positioning for a further intraday appreciating move. Read more...

GBP/USD: Clean break below 21DMA could open room for further downside – OCBC

GBP/USD stays relatively quiet at around 1.2150. A break below here could open room for further losses, economists at OCBC Bank report

“Daily momentum is mild bearish while RSI is flat.”

“Bearish divergence on MACD and rising wedge pattern (bearish reversal) continue to caution for pullback play lower in the near term.”

“Risks still skewed to the downside in the near term.”

“Support here at 1.2150 (21 DMA), 1.21 (200 DMA), 1.2050 (50% fibo).” “Resistance at 1.2450 (61.8% fibo retracement of 2022 high to low).” Read more...