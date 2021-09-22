Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles near one-month lows

GBP/USD to suffer a sharp slump to 1.3189/35 on a break below 1.3571/67 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD spotlight turns back to the 1.3571/67 region. Below here, cable would resolve the range lower for the completion of a bearish “triangle” continuation pattern to warn of a more meaningful decline, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.

"Whilst we would look for a fresh hold at 1.3571/67 again for now, an eventual move below would resolve the range lower for the completion of a bearish "triangle" continuation pattern. We would then look for a more meaningful decline with support seen initially at 1.3520/15, the December 2019 high, then the 'neckline' to the 2019/2020 base at 1.3451/36."

GBP/USD struggles near one-month lows, around 1.3635 region ahead of FOMC

The GBP/USD pair broke down of its intraday consolidative trading range and dropped to one-month lows, around the 1.3635-30 region during the first half of the European session.

The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.3675-80 region and failed to benefit from a subdued US dollar price action. The risk-on impulse in the markets held traders from placing any aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven greenback.

GBP/USD: A dovish stance from the Fed is critical for a more meaningful rally

GBP/USD has struggled to bounce off the lows amid some calm around Evergrande. Will Powell power up the pound? The Fed Chair holds a press conference which could prove decisive for the market reaction, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, briefs.

"Will Britain join the North American free trade deal? That idea has been floated by the press. While such a move would make no geographical sense, it could boost UK-US trade and provide sterling a much-needed shot in the arm."