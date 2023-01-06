GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs a weak NFP to stage a rebound

GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase below 1.1900 in the European session on Friday with trading cation turning subdued ahead of key macroeconomic data releases from the US. The pair's technical outlook doesn't point to a possible recovery in the short term but a disappointing jobs report from the US could help it gain traction.

On Thursday, the monthly data published by ADP revealed that employment in the US private sector rose by 235,000 in December, much higher than the market expectation of 150,000. Combined with the unexpected increase in the ISM Manufacturing PMI's Employment Index and a decrease of 19,000 in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, upbeat ADP data provided a boost to the US Dollar. The US Dollar Index was last seen trading at its highest level in nearly a month at 105.32, rising more than 1.5% on a weekly basis. Read more...

GBP/USD struggles near multi-week low, below 1.1900 mark ahead of US NFP

The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Friday and oscillated in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed just below the 1.1900 mark, or a fresh six-week low touched in the last hour.

Thursday's upbeat US macro data continues to boost the US Dollar for the second successive day, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the better-than-expected ADP report on the US private-sector employment and Initial Jobless Claims pointed to a resilient US labour market. Read more...

GBP/USD: Further decline on the cards – UOB

In the opinion of Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group, GBP/USD could see its losses accelerate to the 1.1850 region in the short term.

24-hour view: “The sharp drop in GBP came as a surprise (we were expecting GBP to range-trade). The sharp and swift drop appears to be overdone, there is room for the weakness in GBP to extend to 1.1850 before stabilization is likely. The next support at 1.1800 is unlikely to come into view. Resistance is at 1.1950, but only a break of 1.1980 would indicate that the weakness has stabilized.” Read more...