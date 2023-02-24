Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles for clear directions after two-day downtrend

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stays defensive above 1.2000 as bears fear bumpy road ahead

GBP/USD picks up bids to reverses the early Asia losses, despite failing to gain traction above 1.2000. That said, the Cable pair seesaws around 1.2020-25 during Friday morning, following a two-day downtrend.

The quote’s latest weakness could be linked to the bear’s fears of a strong support ahead as the 200-DMA and 100-DMA join an upward-sloping support line from late November 2022 to challenge the pair’s further downside near 1.1940-20 area. Read more...

GBP/USD finds interest around 1.2000, downside seems favored ahead of US PCE Inflation

The GBP/USD pair has sensed a buying interest around 1.2000 in the early Asian session. The Cable has shown a minor recovery despite the weak risk appetite of the market participants. The rebound move by the Pound Sterling should be considered a pullback move for now as the downside bias is still intact amid geopolitical tensions.

S&P500 futures have eased some gains as US President Joe Biden looks confident about an arms deal between China and Russia to support Moscow in its battle against Ukraine. The Biden administration is considering releasing intelligence it believes shows that China is weighing whether to supply weapons to support Russia’s war in Ukraine, as reported by Wall Street Journal. Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned, in an interview with CBS News, “China is seriously exploring supplying arms to Russia.” Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2017
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.2023
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2131
Daily SMA50 1.2153
Daily SMA100 1.1932
Daily SMA200 1.1933
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2075
Previous Daily Low 1.1992
Previous Weekly High 1.227
Previous Weekly Low 1.1915
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2024
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2043
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1985
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1948
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1903
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2068
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2113
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2151

 

 

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY jumps back toward 135.00 as BoJ Gov nominee Ueda testifies

USD/JPY jumps back toward 135.00 as BoJ Gov nominee Ueda testifies

USD/JPY is rebounding toward 135.00, having tested the 134.00 mark, as the BoJ Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda testifies on his confirmation hearings before the parliament on Friday. Investors are assess his take on the monetary policy ahead of the US PCE inflation data. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD rebound eyes 0.6850 amid mixed sentiment ahead of Fed’s favorite inflation gauge

AUD/USD rebound eyes 0.6850 amid mixed sentiment ahead of Fed’s favorite inflation gauge

AUD/USD braces for the key US data around 0.6825, extending the previous day’s rebound from a seven-week low during early Friday. The Aussie pair seems to cheer the latest headlines from China and Japan as they tame the previous risk-off mood.

AUD/USD News

Gold faces heat around $1,830 as USD Index attempts recovery

Gold faces heat around $1,830 as USD Index attempts recovery

Gold price has sensed barricades while extending its recovery above $1,828.00 in the Asian session. The downside pressure in the precious metal looks confident as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery after a correction to near 104.10. 

Gold News

Ethereum Classic: Scalpers aim lower, is the downtrend inevitable?

Ethereum Classic: Scalpers aim lower, is the downtrend inevitable?

Ethereum Classic price has caught a taste of bearish momentum in the market, potentially leading to a downswing.  Still, the macro should be held in the back of traders' mind while they consider joining the bears.

Read more

Is recession still possible? – FOMC, rates, PCE

Is recession still possible? – FOMC, rates, PCE

Stock bulls are sticking close to the sidelines as they await the critical PCE Prices Index on Friday amid concerns that recent declines in inflation may have stalled. Stubbornly high prices mean the Federal Reserve may have more work to do, including increasing interest rates higher than many have been penciling.

Read more

