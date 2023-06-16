Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles for clear directions

Share:

GBP/USD retreats from multi-day top near 1.2800 ahead of UK/US inflation clues

GBP/USD steadies near the highest level in 14 months, making rounds to 1.2780-70 amid early Friday morning in London, as the Cable pair traders await more clues to defend the previous day’s heavy rally. That said, the Pound Sterling rose the most in a week while rising for the third consecutive day to refresh the multi-month high amid broad US Dollar weakness and hawkish concerns about the Bank of England (BoE).

Earlier in the week, a mixed batch of the UK details failed to tame the GBP/USD bulls amid hawkish BoE concerns, mainly due to the previously upbeat inflation numbers. the UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for April matches 0.2% growth versus -0.3% prior while the Industrial Production slumps during the stated month. That said, the Manufacturing Production also disappoints and so do the Index of Services for three months to April. Read more...

GBP/USD looks to reclaim 1.2800 mark for the first time since April 2022 on weaker USD

The GBP/USD pair trades with a mild positive bias for the fourth successive day on Friday and touches its highest level since April 2022 during the Asian session. The pair is currently placed just below the 1.2800 round-figure mark and looks to build on this week's blowout rally amid the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US Dollar (USD).

Despite the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish signal that borrowing costs may still need to rise by as much as 50 bps by the end of this year, investors seem convinced that the US central bank is getting closer to the peak of its policy tightening cycle. This was reinforced by the overnight slump in the US treasury bond yields, which, along with the post-ECB surge in the shared currency, keep the USD depressed near a five-week low and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...