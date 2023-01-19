GBP/USD Outlook: Near-term bias still seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders

The GBP/USD pair finds support ahead of the 1.2300 mark on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the overnight pullback from its highest level since December 14. The lack of follow-through buying, however, warrants caution for bullish traders and before positioning for an extension of the recent appreciating move witnessed over the past two weeks or so.

The British Pound is underpinned by expectations that the Bank of England will continue raising interest rates to combat stubbornly high inflation. The bets were lifted by the stronger wage growth data released on Tuesday, which is expected to keep inflation elevated. Furthermore, the headline UK CPI - though fell to a three-month low in December - is still running at levels last seen in the early 1980s. Apart from this, subdued US Dollar price action acts as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being.

GBP/USD struggles for a firm intraday direction, stuck in a range below mid-1.2300s

The GBP/USD pair finds some support ahead of the 1.2300 round figure on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's pullback from its highest level since December 14. The pair, however, struggles to gain any meaningful traction and remains confined in a range below mid-1.2300s through the mid-European session.

A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade - amid rising fears of a potential recession - benefits the US Dollar's relative safe-haven status and caps the upside for the GBP/USD pair. Investors remain concerned about headwinds stemming from the worst COVID-19 outbreak in China and the protracted Russia-Ukraine war. Adding to this, the weaker US macro data released on Wednesday further fuels worries about a deeper global economic downturn and take its toll on the risk sentiment.

GBP/USD: 1.2445/47 December highs to cap for now – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD is expected to remain below the 1.2445/47 December highs for now, in the view of analysts at Credit Suisse.

We maintain our view that the 1.2245/47 December high is likely to remain a tough barrier and we thus continue to look for this to cap for now, even if the broader trend is still seen higher.”

“Support stays seen at 1.2301/1.2291 initially, then the 13-day exponential average at 1.2204.”

“A close below 1.2169 remains needed to ease the immediate upside bias to clear the way for a retest of support at 1.2099/89, with the 55-day average now at 1.2045.”

"Resistance is seen at 1.2355, then 1.2417. An eventual break above 1.2447 should see strength extend to 1.2668/1.2758 – the May 2022 high and 61.8% retracement of the 2021/22 fall."