GBP/USD Forecast: Hot UK inflation not enough to revive pound bulls

The British pound has failed to capitalize on the hot UK inflation data on Wednesday and touched its weakest level since November 2020 against the greenback at 1.2972. The pair was last seen trading near 1.3000 but the near-term technical outlook suggests that sellers are likely to remain in control unless 1.3040 turns into support.

The UK's Office for National Statistics announced on Wednesday that inflation in the UK, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), jumped to 7% on a yearly basis in March from 6.2% in February. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 6.7%. Moreover, the Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose to 5.7% in the same period from 5.2%.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed good two-way price moves through the early North American session and for now, seems to have stabilized just above the 1.3000 psychological mark.

The pair did get a minor lift on Wednesday and touched an intraday high level of 1.3025 following the release of hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures. The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction amid the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar and concerns about the potential economic fallout from the Ukraine crisis.

The GBP/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and was last seen trading in neutral territory, around the 1.3000 psychological mark.

The pair attracted some buying on Wednesday and touched an intraday high level of 1.3025 following the release of hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures. The UK Office for National Statistics reported that headline CPI jumped from 6.2% in the previous month to 7% YoY in March - the highest level since 1992.