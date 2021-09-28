Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles for a clear direction

GBP/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.3700 as BOE, Fed signals join Brexit woes

GBP/USD retreats to 1.3700 amid Tuesday’s Asian session, after a positive week-start. The cable pair reacts to the recently mixed comments from the central bank leaders of the UK and the US amid the Brexit-led fuel and chicken crisis in England.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3694
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.3698
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3768
Daily SMA50 1.3789
Daily SMA100 1.3896
Daily SMA200 1.3843
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3729
Previous Daily Low 1.3658
Previous Weekly High 1.3752
Previous Weekly Low 1.361
Previous Monthly High 1.3958
Previous Monthly Low 1.3602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3702
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3685
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3661
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3624
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.359
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3731
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3765
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3802

 

EUR/USD, GBP/USD and silver defend crucial horizontal supports [Video]

In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting! GBPUSD is defending crucial long-term horizontal support. GBPJPY is very close to a buy signal as the price is currently breaking the dynamic resistance as we speak.

Ripple to plunge to $0.70

Ripple to plunge to $0.70

XRP price continues to test the final and most decisive support level in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system: Senkou Span B. A drop below Senkou Span B will likely generate a swift move below the $0.90 and $0.80 value areas.

Bond yields, energy crunch and US debt ceiling: Three risks that could derail markets

Bond yields, energy crunch and US debt ceiling: Three risks that could derail markets

The most surprising thing in financial markets at the start of a new week was not the surge in the oil price or the fact that markets are treating the Evergrande default like it was yesterday’s news. 

