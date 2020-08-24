Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggles for a clear direction

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers look for entries below monthly support line

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3090 during the early Monday. The pair slipped below 100-bar SMA during the late-Friday but is yet to break a short-term support line to convince sellers. Though, bearish MACD and a clear break below the key SMA suggest the pair’s weakness.

Hence, bears may look for entries below an upward sloping trend line from July 30, at 1.3055 now, before marking their dominance. In doing so, 1.3000 and the monthly bottom around 1.2980 could return to the charts ahead of highlighting 1.2915 and July 28 low near 1.2840.

Meanwhile, an upside break of 100-bar SMA, currently around 1.3105, can aim for the early-month top surrounding 1.3185 before confronting March month’s top close to 1.3200.

GBP/USD Forecast: Robust data overshadows sour Brexit talks

The GBP/USD pair finished the week unchanged in the 1.3080 price zone, retreating from the year high at 1.3266 tested mid-week. By the end of the week, the UK released encouraging macroeconomic figures, starting with July Retail Sales, which were up 3.6% MoM and 1.4% YoY. Markit reported the “sharpest increase in UK private sector output” in almost seven years in August, as the Manufacturing PMI recovered to 55.3 from 53.3, while the services index came in at 60.1 from 56.5 final in July. The UK also published the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on orders, which resulted in -44%, worse than the -35% expected. The survey, however, showed that the pace of the decline has eased.

