Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggled to preserve its intraday gains to two-day tops

GBP/USD analysis: Could go upwards

The GBP/USD exchange rate managed to raise the 1.3660 level.

It is likely that the currency pair could gain support from the 55– and 100-hour moving averages near 1.3620 and trade upwards within the following trading session. Note that the nearest resistance level—the weekly R1, is located at 1.3765.

Read more...

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3600 mark, flat-lined post-ADP report

The GBP/USD pair retreated around 70 pips from daily swing highs and dropped to the 1.3600 neighbourhood in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3625-30 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

The British pound witnessed some selling after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this Wednesday that the end of the lockdown will not be a big bang and that it will be a slow unravelling. It is worth recalling a third nationwide lockdown in the UK is already in place at least until February 15.

Read more...