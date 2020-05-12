Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggled to build on the goodish intraday bounce from sub-1.2300 levels

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears await a sustained break below the double-top neckline support

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move and has now retreated over 50 pips from daily highs near the 1.2375-80 region. Despite the pullback, the pair has still managed to hold above the 1.2300 round-figure mark and the 1.2285-80 support zone.

The mentioned region coincides with an ascending trend-line extending from late March and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Given the double-top formation near the very important 200-day SMA, the set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.

GBP/USD intraday: Watch 1.2260

Pivot (invalidation): 1.0815. Our preference: Short positions below 1.0815 with targets at 1.0785 & 1.0765 in extension. Alternative scenario: Above 1.0815 look for further upside with 1.0835 & 1.0850 as targets.Comments: Even though a continuation of the technical rebound cannot be ruled out, its extent should be limited.

