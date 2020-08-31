Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggled for a firm direction

GBP/USD possible bullish momentum

The pair is currently hovering around highs, having found positive momentum off USD weakness. The current bullish momentum will look to face major resistance at the 1.35000 mark.

Any downwards momentum looks to be capped by support around the 1.31855 – 1.31600 mark. This also finds confluence with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 1HR bullish move and a rising trendline.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates in a range near mid-1.3300s, bullish bias remains

The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, through the early North American session. The pair was last seen trading around mid-1.3300s, nearly unchanged for the day.

Given Friday's sustained move beyond the 1.3280-85 supply zone, the range-bound price action on the first day of a new week might still be categorized as a consolidation phase. Bullish technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts add credence to the constructive outlook.

