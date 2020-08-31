Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD struggled for a firm direction

GBP/USD possible bullish momentum
The pair is currently hovering around highs, having found positive momentum off USD weakness. The current bullish momentum will look to face major resistance at the 1.35000 mark.
Any downwards momentum looks to be capped by support around the 1.31855 – 1.31600 mark. This also finds confluence with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 1HR bullish move and a rising trendline.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates in a range near mid-1.3300s, bullish bias remains
The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, through the early North American session. The pair was last seen trading around mid-1.3300s, nearly unchanged for the day.
Given Friday's sustained move beyond the 1.3280-85 supply zone, the range-bound price action on the first day of a new week might still be categorized as a consolidation phase. Bullish technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts add credence to the constructive outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
