Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD strikes 22-month low on cautious hike from BoE

GBP/USD outlook: Bears remain firmly in play for extension of post-BoE's 2.1% drop
Early Friday’s action is consolidating within a narrow range after Thursday’s post-BoE 2.1% fall, but sterling remains biased lower. Fresh bearish acceleration was sparked by BoE rate hike in line with expectations but darkened outlook, as the central bank expects inflation in the UK to peak above 10% and the economy is likely heading into recession, stressing it must be very careful with further rate hikes.
The results of UK local elections showed that PM Johnson’s Conservative suffered heavy losses, particularly in London that would further hurt the sentiment and send pound lower. Cable hit new lowest since June 2020 in European session on Friday, in extension of previous day’s drop, which generated bearish signal on close below pivotal Fibo support at 1.2494 (61.8% of 1.1409/1.4249), which is going to be reinforced on likely weekly close below this level. Read more...
Technical analysis: GBP/USD strikes 22-month low on cautious hike from BoE
GBPUSD recorded a 22-month low of 1.2275 but it seems that the bearish bearing is taking a breather. That said, the descending simple moving averages (SMAs) are endorsing the downward direction, keeping the mood heavy in the pair.
Currently, the Ichimoku lines are pointing lower, indicating that negative forces have yet to abate, while the short-term oscillators are transmitting mixed messages in directional momentum. The MACD is promoting strengthening negative impetus, meanwhile, the RSI is drifting a tad above the 30 oversold barrier with its recent bounce running out of steam. Yet, the stochastic oscillator has turned bullish and is signalling upside price action in the pair. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: ‘Sell the bounce’ as bear flag remains in play
GBP/USD is seeing a dead cat bounce above 1.2300, reversing quickly from fresh 22-month lows reached at 1.2276 in the last hour. The US dollar remains in charge and advanced to the highest levels since December 2002 when compared to its majors, adding to the renewed weakness in the cable.
The sentiment around the GBP remains undermined after the BOE projected a recession for the UK economy in Q4 2022 while hiking the key rate by 25 bps to 1% on Super Thursday. On the other hand, despite a contraction in the US Q1 GDP, Fed Chair Jerome Powell remains confident on the economy and labor market, suggesting 50 bps rate hikes in the next two policy meetings. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2346
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2361
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2806
|Daily SMA50
|1.3024
|Daily SMA100
|1.3271
|Daily SMA200
|1.3445
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2636
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2325
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2842
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2411
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2444
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2517
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2245
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2129
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1934
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2556
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2752
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2868
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Eyes on US April Nonfarm Payrolls as volatile week nears its end
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are expected to rise by 391,000 in April, confirming the Fed's view that the labour market remains extremely tight. Average Hourly Earnings data will be the key driver for the dollar ahead of the weekend as policymakers prioritize taming inflation over promoting job growth.
EUR/USD rebounds firmly towards 1.0600 as USD eases ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is recovering ground towards 1.0600, reversing a dip below 1.0500. The US dollar is failing to capitalize on the risk-off flows ahead of the US NFP. Growth concerns, the EU-Russia energy crisis and ECB’s divergence with Fed keep EUR sellers hopeful.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2350 amid modest dollar weakness
GBP/USD turned positive on the day above 1.2370 during the European trading hours on Friday. As market participants await the US Nonfarm Payrolls data, the US Dollar Index stages a downward correction, helping the pair edge higher.
Gold steadies above $1,880 as focus shifts to US jobs report
Gold clings to modest daily recovery gains above $1,880 ahead of the April jobs report from the US. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 3%, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.