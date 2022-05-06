Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD strikes 22-month low on cautious hike from BoE

GBP/USD outlook: Bears remain firmly in play for extension of post-BoE's 2.1% drop

Early Friday’s action is consolidating within a narrow range after Thursday’s post-BoE 2.1% fall, but sterling remains biased lower. Fresh bearish acceleration was sparked by BoE rate hike in line with expectations but darkened outlook, as the central bank expects inflation in the UK to peak above 10% and the economy is likely heading into recession, stressing it must be very careful with further rate hikes.

The results of UK local elections showed that PM Johnson’s Conservative suffered heavy losses, particularly in London that would further hurt the sentiment and send pound lower. Cable hit new lowest since June 2020 in European session on Friday, in extension of previous day’s drop, which generated bearish signal on close below pivotal Fibo support at 1.2494 (61.8% of 1.1409/1.4249), which is going to be reinforced on likely weekly close below this level. Read more...

Technical analysis: GBP/USD strikes 22-month low on cautious hike from BoE

GBPUSD recorded a 22-month low of 1.2275 but it seems that the bearish bearing is taking a breather. That said, the descending simple moving averages (SMAs) are endorsing the downward direction, keeping the mood heavy in the pair.

Currently, the Ichimoku lines are pointing lower, indicating that negative forces have yet to abate, while the short-term oscillators are transmitting mixed messages in directional momentum. The MACD is promoting strengthening negative impetus, meanwhile, the RSI is drifting a tad above the 30 oversold barrier with its recent bounce running out of steam. Yet, the stochastic oscillator has turned bullish and is signalling upside price action in the pair. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: ‘Sell the bounce’ as bear flag remains in play

GBP/USD is seeing a dead cat bounce above 1.2300, reversing quickly from fresh 22-month lows reached at 1.2276 in the last hour. The US dollar remains in charge and advanced to the highest levels since December 2002 when compared to its majors, adding to the renewed weakness in the cable.

The sentiment around the GBP remains undermined after the BOE projected a recession for the UK economy in Q4 2022 while hiking the key rate by 25 bps to 1% on Super Thursday. On the other hand, despite a contraction in the US Q1 GDP, Fed Chair Jerome Powell remains confident on the economy and labor market, suggesting 50 bps rate hikes in the next two policy meetings. Read more...